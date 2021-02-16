What time is Nicola Sturgeon speaking today? Watch Scotland lockdown update

Nicola Sturgeon is speaking in Scottish Parliament today. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The First Minster of Scotland will make an announcement today around the Scottish lockdown and the phased returning of schools.

Nicola Sturgeon will be speaking today and revealing the latest announcements regarding the Scottish coronavirus lockdown.

The First Minister is expected to talk about the phased return of schools and the easing of lockdown restrictions following their first day of no Covid deaths since January.

The coronavirus vaccine in Scotland has also been given to almost everyone in care homes and nearly all of those over 80 years old.

So what time is Nicola Sturgeon speaking today? How can you watch the Scottish lockdown announcement? And what are we expecting her to stay?

The First Minister is expected to talk about the phased reopening of schools. Picture: PA

What time is Nicola Sturgeon speaking today?

The First Minister will speak in Scottish parliament at 2pm today, 16 February.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland lockdown review?

You’ll be able to catch Sturgeon’s review update on most news channels as well as on the Scottish Parliament website.

Schools reopening in Scotland is expected from 22 February. Picture: PA

What will Nicola Sturgeon say in her lockdown review?

The biggest prediction comes in the form of Scottish schools reopening as it’s expected she will confirm some pupils can return from the week of 22 February.

It’s believed it will be a phased reopening with school years one to three being the first back after the half term.

Early learning and secondary school pupils who need to complete practical work for a qualification are also expected to be allowed back to the classroom.

During the update, she may also reveal plans for further lifting of lockdown restrictions as they continue to roll out the vaccine.