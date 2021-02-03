What time is the Captain Sir Tom Moore clap tonight?

3 February 2021, 15:56

Captain Sir Tom Moore will be the reason behind a national clap tonight in the UK. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Captain Sir Tom Moore will be honoured by a national clap at 6pm tonight, with his family and prominent politicians set to take part.

Captain Tom captured the nation's imagination in the spring as he became a beacon of hope during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an incredible final year, the war veteran raised over £32 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Captain Sir Tom Moore set out to raise £1,000 from the charity challenge, but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, with praise and donations flooding in.

His death aged 100 yesterday sent a shockwave around the UK, with multiple actions taking place in his memory.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore’s career: Facts from the war, his business days and the incredible NHS walk

In Captain Tom's memory, people are being asked to stand on their doorsteps again tonight. But, what time is the clap for Tom Moore tonight? And, what other commemorations are being held to remember Captain Tom?

What time is the national clap tonight for Captain Tom Moore?

The clap for Tom Moore will happen at 6pm this evening, Wednesday 3 February.

The Prime Minister will hold a Downing Street press conference at 5pm this evening before leading the applause from the steps of Downing Street at 6pm.

It will also commemorate the healthcare workers Cpt Tom raised money for.

Announcing the clap, the Prime Minister said Captain Tom dedicated his life to serving others, and encouraged people to join in a "national clap" in his memory.

He added: "We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in.

"That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening."

What other commemorations are being held to remember Captain Tom?

After an outpouring of tributes yesterday - led by the Queen - the House of Commons fell silent at the start of the weekly PMQs session in memory of Captain Tom and others who have lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "His dignity and determination in raising money to support the NHS charities caught the nation's mood at the most difficult time.

"He exemplified the best of our values."

On Tuesday evening, landmarks across the country were lit up to honour Captain Tom, following his death with Covid-19.

Blackpool Tower, Wembley Stadium, the Liver Building and others all took part in recognition of his life and work.

The London Eye lit up in Union Jack colours for Sir Captain Tom Moore. Picture: PA

The London Eye was lit up in the colours of the Union Jack, while the flag above 10 Downing Street was flown at half-mast.

