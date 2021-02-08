What time is Matt Hancock’s coronavirus announcement today?

Matt Hancock will be addressing the public today with his latest Covid-19 announcement. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lead the Downing Street press conference today but what time is it and what will he be saying?

Matt Hancock will be making the latest coronavirus announcement today that is expected to reassure the UK public about the efficacy of the Oxford vaccine.

The Health Secretary will lead the Downing Street press conference on Monday afternoon and will deliver the latest updates around the vaccine, in particular the efficiency of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab against the South African variant which is now in the UK.

So what time is Matt Hancock speaking at his press conference today? And what coronavirus updates is he expected to deliver?

Matt Hancock is expected to talk about growing concerns over the Oxford vaccine. Picture: PA

What time is Matt Hancock’s announcement today?

As usual, the Health Secretary will make his Number 10 press conference from 5pm on Monday, 8, February.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has shown to be less effective against South African variant. Picture: PA

What is Matt Hancock talking about in his press conference today?

Following the news the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is less effective against the new South African strain, it’s believed the Health Secretary will seek to reassure the public.

Continuing to show his support in the vaccine rollout, he will also address rising concern over the new coronavirus variants in the UK and how the vaccines will move forward.

Matt Hancock’s announcement comes after a study found the Oxford vaccine may not be able to prevent mild or moderate illness caused by the South African strain of coronavirus.

South Africa has paused the use of the vaccine and scientists say people here may need a booster jab by the autumn.

Vaccine’s minister Nadhim Zahawi has urged the British public to keep faith in the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab as scientists working on the vaccine raised the prospect of having a booster dose available by the autumn.