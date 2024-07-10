What we know so far as police continue manhunt for triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford

By Henry Moore

A manhunt is underway for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of three women in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Police are “actively seeking” the former security guard after Radio commentator John Hunt’s wife and two adult children were killed.

Police were called to the Hunt residence on Ashlyn Close at around 7pm last night and found Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, seriously injured.

Authorities believe the three women were attacked with a crossbow before they sadly succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

Police have warned the public not to approach Clifford as he is believed to remain armed with the crossbow.

Who is suspect Kyle Clifford?

Kyle Clifford, who previously worked as a private security guard, is 26 and lives in Enfield London.

He is wanted in connection with the murder of Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.

A childhood friend has said the suspect always seemed like a "nice guy” during their youth.

Speaking to Sky, the pal said: "We would always be at the same parties together and hanging around in Enfield.

"He never seemed odd or aggressive."

This morning at around 11:30am, armed police were pictured raiding a home on Rendlesham Road in North London.

Clifford was not at the property, but authorities continued to search the Enflied area for the suspect.

An unnamed neighbour told The Telegraph: “They kept going in and out of the property carrying guns, the whole road was taped off.

“It was over quite quickly but there’s been helicopters flying around the area all day.“I don’t recognise the suspect at all, as far as I’m concerned he didn’t live in the house.”

According to The Sun, police located a vehicle used and abandoned by Clifford nearby.

Speaking in a press conference this afternoon, Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson confirmed the attack was believed to be “targetted.”

He told reporters: "Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident.

"We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and also the Bushey area.

"The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used."

Making a plea to Clifford, Simpson added: "Kyle, if you’re seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police.”

What do we know about the victims?

The victims of last night’s brutal attack are the family of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

His wife, Carol, 65, and their two daughters, Hannah, and Louise were described as “friendly” by a neighbour.

“We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning,” she said.

“It’s really sad what’s happened, very shocking.”

Clifford is believed to be an ex-partner of Louise.

What have police said?

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.

“Our enquires will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.

“This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Meanwhile, Matt Turmaine, MP for Watford, said: "This is a tragic case. The police are urgently doing everything they can to apprehend the person they believe is responsible for this crime.

"I would urge members of the public who have any information that would be of help in this case to come forward and assist the police."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called around 7pm on Tuesday 9 July to a property in Ashlyn Close in Bushey.

"Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and London Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. Sadly, despite the team’s best efforts, three women were pronounced dead at the scene.”

‘A huge police presence’

Local residents have described the “huge police presence” in Bushey today.

One person said: "It’s on my road Ashlyn Close It’s cordoned off. There were 11 police cars, an armed response unit, 4 ambulances and a fire engine.

“We’re not allowed to park on our driveway and have had to park round the corner. Whatever happened, it’s really bad and everyone is shaken up.”

Another resident of Ashlyn Close told PA: "It was between 6.30pm and 7pm last night and it literally just sounded like kids, somebody, screaming, and then it was more shrill and I was like, 'that's definitely a woman screaming', and within 15 minutes, it was absolute chaos.

"We had armed police running down, screaming 'stay in your house'.... they shut us off and basically put us into lockdown."

Anyone with information should go to herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Infauna.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.