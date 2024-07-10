What we know so far as police continue manhunt for triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford

10 July 2024, 14:59

Police continue to hunt Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of John Hunt's family.
Police continue to hunt Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of John Hunt's family. Picture: social media

By Henry Moore

A manhunt is underway for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of three women in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police are “actively seeking” the former security guard after Radio commentator John Hunt’s wife and two adult children were killed.

Police were called to the Hunt residence on Ashlyn Close at around 7pm last night and found Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, seriously injured.

Authorities believe the three women were attacked with a crossbow before they sadly succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

Police have warned the public not to approach Clifford as he is believed to remain armed with the crossbow.

Who is suspect Kyle Clifford?

Kyle Clifford, who previously worked as a private security guard, is 26 and lives in Enfield London.

He is wanted in connection with the murder of Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.

A childhood friend has said the suspect always seemed like a "nice guy” during their youth.

Speaking to Sky, the pal said: "We would always be at the same parties together and hanging around in Enfield.

"He never seemed odd or aggressive."

This morning at around 11:30am, armed police were pictured raiding a home on Rendlesham Road in North London.

Clifford was not at the property, but authorities continued to search the Enflied area for the suspect.

An unnamed neighbour told The Telegraph: “They kept going in and out of the property carrying guns, the whole road was taped off.

“It was over quite quickly but there’s been helicopters flying around the area all day.“I don’t recognise the suspect at all, as far as I’m concerned he didn’t live in the house.”

According to The Sun, police located a vehicle used and abandoned by Clifford nearby.

Speaking in a press conference this afternoon, Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson confirmed the attack was believed to be “targetted.”

He told reporters: "Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident.

"We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and also the Bushey area.

"The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used."

Making a plea to Clifford, Simpson added: "Kyle, if you’re seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police.”

Police are hunting 26-year-old Kyle Clifford in connection to the murder of three women.
Police are hunting 26-year-old Kyle Clifford in connection to the murder of three women. Picture: Hertfordshire police

What do we know about the victims?

The victims of last night’s brutal attack are the family of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

His wife, Carol, 65, and their two daughters, Hannah, and Louise were described as “friendly” by a neighbour.

“We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning,” she said.

“It’s really sad what’s happened, very shocking.”

Clifford is believed to be an ex-partner of Louise.

John Hunt and his wife Carol
John Hunt and his wife Carol. Picture: Facebook
John Hunt's daughters were killed in the attack.
John Hunt's daughters were killed in the attack. Picture: Facebook

What have police said?

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.

“Our enquires will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.

“This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Meanwhile, Matt Turmaine, MP for Watford, said: "This is a tragic case. The police are urgently doing everything they can to apprehend the person they believe is responsible for this crime.

"I would urge members of the public who have any information that would be of help in this case to come forward and assist the police."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called around 7pm on Tuesday 9 July to a property in Ashlyn Close in Bushey.

"Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and London Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. Sadly, despite the team’s best efforts, three women were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Ashley Close is cordoned off by police in Bushey in the borough of Hertfordshire.
Ashley Close is cordoned off by police in Bushey in the borough of Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty

‘A huge police presence’

Local residents have described the “huge police presence” in Bushey today.

One person said: "It’s on my road Ashlyn Close It’s cordoned off. There were 11 police cars, an armed response unit, 4 ambulances and a fire engine.

“We’re not allowed to park on our driveway and have had to park round the corner. Whatever happened, it’s really bad and everyone is shaken up.”

Another resident of Ashlyn Close told PA: "It was between 6.30pm and 7pm last night and it literally just sounded like kids, somebody, screaming, and then it was more shrill and I was like, 'that's definitely a woman screaming', and within 15 minutes, it was absolute chaos.

"We had armed police running down, screaming 'stay in your house'.... they shut us off and basically put us into lockdown."

Anyone with information should go to herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Infauna.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Simon Harris confirmed that Tori Towey has been released

Air stewardess freed after being 'detained for attempted suicide' in Dubai following 'attack at home'

The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home

Victims of triple crossbow killing are wife, 61 and daughters, 25 and 28, of racing commentator

Starmer has said his age restrictions for the Lords should not reflect on Joe Biden

Starmer says new Lords retirement age of 80 ‘shouldn’t reflect’ on Biden ahead of first meeting with US president

Euros fever is reaching fever pitch in Dortmund, where tonight's semi-final will take place

Euros excitement reaches fever pitch as England prepare to take on the Netherlands in crucial semi-final in Dortmund

Sir Keir is facing calls for clarity over when his government will boost defence spending

Keir Starmer arrives at NATO summit, as Tories demand to know when government will boost defence spending

The incident took place near a Shell petrol station

Police officer mown down with stolen Mercedes, as man arrested for attempted murder and abduction

Live
Police in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire

LIVE: Manhunt launched for suspect 'armed with crossbow' as mum and two daughters murdered in Hertfordshire

Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks.

Mountaineer enlisted to help find Jay Slater reveals three major issues hampering search

Gareth Southgate celebrates England's victory against Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate in line for knighthood - even if England lose Euro 2024 semi-final clash

Exclusive
Luke Pollard said the MoD hadn't always spent money wisely

MoD hasn’t always spent money wisely, minister says, as he pushes back defence budget decision at NATO summit

Police are hunting Kyle Clifford who they believe may be armed with a crossbow - after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey

Manhunt launched for suspect ‘armed with crossbow’ after three women killed in triple murder at Hertfordshire home

The school is dealing with an ongoing outbreak of infections but health bosses say the deaths may not be related

Two children aged five and six die at Liverpool school battling stomach bug outbreak

Exclusive
Musicians want to make touring the EU easier

Musicians renew calls for EU deal as government tells LBC it wants to make touring Europe easier

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy faces witness tampering charges in her husband's illegal campaign finance case

Carla Bruni faces witness tampering charge over ex-French president husband Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption case

Captain Tom raised millions for charity

Captain Tom book staff believed 'significant donation' would be made to charity, before family received £800,000 profit

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has flown to the NATO summit

Keir Starmer urges NATO to ‘unite’ to 'Trump-proof Ukraine aid' ahead of US election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tori Towey is stuck in Dubai

Air stewardess 'trapped in Dubai and charged with attempted suicide' after being 'attacked at home'
Joe Biden confirmed NATO will send “dozens” of air defence systems to Ukraine

Biden declares Ukraine 'can and will' stop Putin as he confirms NATO will send 'dozens' of air defence systems to Kyiv
Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway

Drunk-driver who killed baby at 141mph tells police 'mistakes happen' after arrest

Ms Braverman attacked the flag at the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC on Monday

Suella Braverman attacks Progress Pride flag as she blames 'liberal' Tories for election defeat
Sir Keir Starmer will kick back a key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence

Keir Starmer to kick back defence spending decision at NATO summit in first foreign visit as Prime Minister
Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

Jay Slater's uncle vows family will continue search after police update on missing teen

Jude Bellingham criticised Felix Zwayer after he officiated Borussia Dortmund's loss to Bayern Munich

Southgate 'not concerned' by referee choice after once-banned official allocated to England Euros semi-final
Mr Weston received £195,000 after his appointment in January

Thames Water boss defends bonus package despite growing debt and surge in sewage spills

Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Starmer head for Washington for Nato summit

Starmer heads to Washington for historic Nato summit after making first Parliamentary speech as Prime Minister
Tourists in Spain have started reserving the best beach spots by hanging their towels on parasols

'New dimension' in battle for sunbeds in Majorca resorts as tourists drape towels over beach umbrellas for best shoreline spots

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit