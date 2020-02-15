What's life like under coronavirus quarantine?

Cameron called in to Andrew Castle to tell him about what life is like inside the quarantine facility in Milton Keynes.

Cameron was evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and arrived at RAF Brize Norton on Sunday before being driven to Kents Hill Park Hotel.

"The first 48 hours were difficult because we were put in full isolation and had to remain in our rooms," he said.

He said some of the strict restrictions which were put in place when they first arrived have now been relaxed and they have been allowed out into the outdoor areas of the facility.

Cameron explains what life is like under quarantine. Picture: PA

More than 100 people are currently being quarantined in Milton Keynes and are expected to remain in isolation for another seven days.

Over 1,500 people have died from the virus and 66,492 have been infected in China.

Cameron said he still plans to return to Wuhan in the future, the epicentre of the virus.