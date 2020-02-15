What's life like under coronavirus quarantine?

15 February 2020, 12:01 | Updated: 15 February 2020, 12:06

Cameron called in to Andrew Castle to tell him about what life is like inside the quarantine facility in Milton Keynes.

Cameron was evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and arrived at RAF Brize Norton on Sunday before being driven to Kents Hill Park Hotel.

"The first 48 hours were difficult because we were put in full isolation and had to remain in our rooms," he said.

He said some of the strict restrictions which were put in place when they first arrived have now been relaxed and they have been allowed out into the outdoor areas of the facility.

Cameron explains what life is like under quarantine
Cameron explains what life is like under quarantine. Picture: PA

More than 100 people are currently being quarantined in Milton Keynes and are expected to remain in isolation for another seven days.

Over 1,500 people have died from the virus and 66,492 have been infected in China.

Cameron said he still plans to return to Wuhan in the future, the epicentre of the virus.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Sir Geoffrey Boycott receives knighthood despite domestic abuse conviction

Caller Julie criticises decision to knight Sir Geoffrey Boycott

Coronavirus: Elderly Chinese tourist dies from infection in France, health minister confirms

Manchester City's European ban could have major repercussions
Communities hit by Storm Ciara brace for Storm Dennis

Communities hit hard by Storm Ciara prepare for Storm Dennis

Manchester City: What led to European ban and what happens next?

The News Explained

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year
Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?
Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important