WhatsApp down as millions struggle to access messaging service

Users can't send messages or see blue ticks on WhatsApp. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Millions of users are unable to access or send messages on major messaging platform WhatsApp.

When users go to read their messages on the platform, the app says 'connecting'. Messages can be written out but do not send. Users are also unable to see blue ticks, which reveals when their messages have been read.

There has been no update from Meta, which owns WhatsApp, as of this morning.

A swathe of users have taken to other forms of social media, such as Twitter, to complain about the platform being down.

Read More: KGB stooges could swing result of online Tory leadership vote, expert warn

Read More: TikTok failing to block US election misinformation ads, report finds

I'm not the only one who opened twitter to check if WhatsApp was down then — joanne (@JoannaJessie3) October 25, 2022

One user tweeted: "Is WhatsApp down ? Unable to send messages in groups and no double tick coming."

Another noted how users have taken to Twitter to see whether the platform is actually down. They tweeted: "When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem."