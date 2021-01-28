Boris Johnson Scotland visit: Where in Scotland is the Prime Minister going and why?

Boris Johnson's trip to Scotland has caused debate amongst MPs. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Where in Scotland is Boris Johnson going? Inside the Prime Minister’s trip today to talk about the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Scotland today to talk about a united approach in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The PM’s trip has been questioned by the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she asked whether it was an ‘essential trip’, however, Michael Gove and Keir Starmer have defended Boris’ trip.

Michael Gove explains Boris Johnson Scotland trip is only about Covid vaccine

Here’s all the details surrounding the Prime Minister’s trip including why he is going to Scotland, what time the PM will be in Scotland and where Boris will be going:

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has questioned whether PM's trip is 'essential'. Picture: PA

Why is Boris Johnson going to Scotland?

As the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris has been visiting a number of vaccination centres across the UK and will now head to Scotland.

His team have defended his trip as essential, as it’s important the PM is “visible and accessible” across the whole of the UK as we continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boris is expected to thank their team of key workers, those delivering the vaccines and the NHS as he is predicted to stress the importance of the United Kingdom working together.

He will argue the Union has been integral in administering the coronavirus vaccine, providing Covid testing and giving economic support north of the border during the pandemic.

Some experts, however, have suggested the trip is a result of the growing support for Scottish independence.

Boris Johnson is expected to talk about a united front against coronavirus. Picture: PA

Where in Scotland is Boris Johnson going?

There are no exact details just yet, but the PM is expected to visit one of the new 80 vaccine centres in Scotland where he will continue to talk about support for the UK’s union.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Scotland, the Prime Minister said: "The great benefits of co-operation across the whole of the UK have never been clearer than since the beginning of this pandemic.

"We have pulled together to defeat the virus, providing £8.6 billion to the Scottish Government to support public services whilst also protecting the jobs of more than 930,000 citizens in Scotland.

"We have a vaccine programme developed in labs in Oxford being administered across the United Kingdom by our armed forces, who are helping to establish 80 new vaccine centres across Scotland.

"That's how we are delivering for the people of Scotland so we can ensure the strongest possible recovery from the virus.

What time will Boris Johnson be in Scotland?

At present, no specific arrival times have been announced but it’s expected early afternoon on January 28.