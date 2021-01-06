When is Clap for Carers and what time is it?

6 January 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 16:33

Clap for Carers is back every Thursday at 8pm during new England lockdown
Clap for Carers is back every Thursday at 8pm during new England lockdown. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Clap for Carers is back with a new name, ‘Clap for Heroes’. But what day is it and what time? Here’s when to applaud our coronavirus heroes.

NHS workers received a doorstep round of applause every week when the UK first entered a coronavirus lockdown in spring 2020 and now it’s back and with a new name - Clap For Heroes.

The founder of the movement, Annemarie Plas, took to Twitter to confirm when and what time the Clap for Carers and Heroes would be returning and exactly why she’s changed the name.

She tweeted: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes.”

NHS 'near breaking point' if Covid cases continue to increase

So what time is Clap for Carers and Heroes? What day is it? And why has clap for carers changed its name? Here’s the latest details:

Clap for Heroes will now be for everyone who has made a sacrifice because of the Covid pandemic
Clap for Heroes will now be for everyone who has made a sacrifice because of the Covid pandemic. Picture: PA

What day and time is Clap for Heroes?

It was confirmed in the founder’s tweet the weekly clap would take place on Thursdays at 8pm on your doorsteps.

What do you need to do for Clap for Heroes?

Most people will simply step out onto their doorsteps at 8pm and give those who deserve it, a good clap to recognise their efforts.

Some people also get pots and pans and bang them together.

NHS Clap for Carers: People also used pots and pans to mark the occassion
NHS Clap for Carers: People also used pots and pans to mark the occassion. Picture: PA

Why has Clap for Carers changed its name?

After almost a year of the coronavirus pandemic, the founder saw it fit to include everyone who has had to make sacrifice during this time, especially as we embrace a third national lockdown.

From NHS workers on the frontline to shop workers and to those who have had to shield at home, this clap is to reward and recognise everyone.

