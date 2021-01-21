Will schools reopen in February 2021?

21 January 2021, 13:43

Schools reopening in the UK: The government is aiming to reopen education as soon as possible
Schools reopening in the UK: The government is aiming to reopen education as soon as possible. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

When will schools reopen in England following the third national lockdown? Will it be after half term? Here’s the latest government information and guidance.

Schools were brought to a close once more when Boris Johnson announced the third national lockdown on January 5th, 2021.

But as the daily coronavirus cases and deaths continue to increase, and the NHS remain under incredible pressure, parents and teachers are concerned when the reopening of schools might actually be.

At the time of the lockdown announcement, the Prime Minister said the reopening of schools was his top priority and that schools were likely to return after the February half term.

However, uncertainty has grown with Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary and Matt Hancock, Health Secretary saying this may no longer be possible.

When will lockdown 3 end in England?

So will schools reopen in February 2021 after half term? How are schools likely to return? And will mass testing be introduced? Here's the latest information:

Gavin Williamson has said he's unsure of how and when exactly schools will reopen
Gavin Williamson has said he's unsure of how and when exactly schools will reopen. Picture: PA

When will schools reopen in England?

Schools reopening after February half-term has been the end goal for many parents and teachers but it seems there is uncertainty over the exact date.

Gavin Williamson has said he was “not able to exactly say” when primary and secondary schools would be open but would want to see them open at least before Easter.

At the moment, schools remain open for vulnerable pupils and children of keyworkers and it’s believed schools will be prioritised when the easing of coronavirus restrictions begin.

School exams have been cancelled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus
School exams have been cancelled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

How will schools reopen in 2021?

Again, not many plans have been set in place for how schools will return, however, there have been talks that schools will reopen region by region.

This is due to the different rates of infection across the country as the lockdown hopefully comes to an end.

Gavin Williamson has said parents and pupils will receive at least two weeks notice before schools are due to go back.

Will mass testing be introduced in schools?

The plan to bring in daily testing in schools in England has so far, been paused.

There is concern over the validity of the test and what the new variant means when it comes to testing.

