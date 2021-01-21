When will Storm Christoph end? Five severe weather warnings still in place

21 January 2021, 11:14

Storm Christoph has caused flooding devastation in parts of England and Wales
Storm Christoph has caused flooding devastation in parts of England and Wales. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Storm Christoph has brought in multiple severe weather warnings and caused flooding in parts of England and Wales - but when is it expected to be over?

People have evacuated their homes overnight as Storm Christoph has caused severe flooding in areas including Manchester, North Wales and Merseyside.

The heavy rainfall that’s come from the first major storm of 2021 has already caused multiple major incidents - including the rescue of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine - and further severe weather warnings across England and Wales.

So when can we expect Storm Christoph to end? Is further rain and snow forecast? And where are the five severe weather warnings still in place?

Snow in London: Will London see snowfall this weekend?

Here’s the latest on the weather and Storm Christoph:

England and Wales still have five serious weather warnings in place due to Storm Christoph
England and Wales still have five serious weather warnings in place due to Storm Christoph. Picture: PA

When will Storm Christoph end?

Storm Christoph caused flooding devastation for parts of the country on January 20 and severe weather warnings are in place until Friday 23 - at least a further 48 hours.

Further rainfall and even snow has been forecast by the MET office causing further complications for the areas.

Heavy snowfall has also caused devastation following Storm Christoph
Heavy snowfall has also caused devastation following Storm Christoph. Picture: PA

Where are the five severe weather warnings in place?

Four ‘danger to life’ weather warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for River Bollin and Agden Brook at Little Bollington, the River Bollin at Heatley, the River Mersey at East Didsbury and the River Mersey at West Didsbury and Northenden.

National Resources Wales have issued a fifth for Bangor-on-Dee where 30 people have already been evacuated from their homes.

A further 200 flood warning are in place across areas of England and Wales.

