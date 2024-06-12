When will summer finally arrive? Washout weekend forecast as gloomy June continues

A weekend washout is on the way. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has warned of a weekend washout as torrential downpours are set to arrive across the UK.

A 48-hour 'wall of rain' is set to sweep the UK this weekend, with torrential downpours set to hit on Saturday and continue through to early next week.

The Met Office has warned that showers could arrive even earlier, with some areas set to see rain as early as Thursday.

There will be "outbreaks of rain pushing northeastwards across the UK through Thursday, accompanied by brisk winds in the southwest", it has been predicted.

The driest areas are expected to be in the east.

Warmer conditions are expected to arrive at the start of July, with temperatures "most likely to be close to or slightly above climatological average".

The forecast for the weekend says: "Sunny spells and heavy, thundery showers through Friday and Saturday. Staying rather cool and breezy."

However, the showers are expected to continue into next week too, with the long-range forecast to Tuesday saying: "Into the start of this period, a continuation of a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers likely dominating across the majority of the UK.

"Some showers are expected to be heavy and could be accompanied by the odd rumble of thunder."

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: "There will be an area of low pressure sat over the northern part of the UK, which will unfortunately bring more unsettled weather to the UK.

"From Thursday onwards and through the weekend, we’ll see showers circulating around the UK.

"However, temperatures will improve because that low pressure will cut off the supply of cold air across the UK, and as a result, we’ll see the source of air coming from the west causing night-time temperatures to pick up a little.

"In the daytime we’ll still be staying a degree or so below average, but the big difference is it will mean that overnight temperatures will pick up so our nights won’t be as cold."