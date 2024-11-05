When will we know who has won the US election?

American voters are heading to the polls in possibly the closest US election in a generation. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

American voters are heading to the polls in possibly the closest US election in a generation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After the days-long count during the Covid election of 2020 - people around around the world are wondering when a winner will be declared.

US states count their votes differently according to their laws - with several permutations which could see Kamala Harris or Donald Trump elected as the 47th President of the United States.

Join Shelagh Fogarty, Jon Sopel, and our teams across the US for comprehensive election updates and analysis through the night on America Decides. Watch live on Global Player from 10pm on Tuesday.

When do the first polls close?

The first polls close at 6pm ET (11pm GMT) on Tuesday - with the last states set to cease voting at 1am ET (6am GMT) on Wednesday.

While many states will have their results 'called' by major broadcasters as soon as polls closes - the crucial swing states will take longer to be projected.

Presidential elections in the past have seen a winner declared late on Election Night or early the next day.

But because of the knife-edge races in the competitive swing states, it can be harder for number-crunchers to project a result.

This will drag out the results, potentially even to Thursday or Friday.

In the razor-thin state of Pennsylvania, a recount will be required if the results are within a half percent margin - which would further delay a result.

This is because the state is vital to both Harris and Trump's hopes of taking the White House.

Trump's electoral tactic in 2020 to challenge results across swing states could also complicate a final result.

But because of law changes following Trump's campaign to overturn the result and the January 6 insurrection, the former president only has seven days to bring challenges.

When are swing state results be announced?

Georgia - Polls close in the southern state at 7pm ET (midnight GMT). Officials estimate that at least 75% of the votes will be counted in the first two hours after voting ends

North Carolina - Polls close 7.30pm ET (00.30am GMT). Results are expected before the end of the night.

Pennsylvania - Voting ends at 8pm ET (1am GMT). Votes are expected to be much slower and could take up to a day to be counted.

Michigan - Voting stops at 9pm ET (2am GMT). A result is not expected until the end of Wednesday.

Wisconsin - Smaller counties will likely be projected at 9pm EST - but a result is not expected in the state until Wednesday at the earliest.

Arizona - Polls close at 10pm ET (3am GMT) but the large Maricopa County will not see results until early Wednesday morning. Postal ballots could take up to 13 days to be counted.

Nevada - Votes could take days to count because NV allows mail-in ballots to be counted if they arrive before November 9.

When will the winner be certified?

The winning candidate will be certified as the 47th president on January 6 in Washington DC.

Congress will meet to certify the results - as each state's electors descend on the Capitol to confirm the results.

What will the winner be sworn into office?

The winner will be sworn into office at noon on January 20.