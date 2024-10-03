Where and when to see the Northern Lights as aurora borealis could return to UK this week

3 October 2024, 18:39

Northern lights over a tree near Dunsford on the edge of Dartmoor, Devon.
Northern lights over a tree near Dunsford on the edge of Dartmoor, Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Northern Lights could be visible across the UK later this week following a series of solar flare eruptions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aurora borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, come about when solar storms from the sun interact with our planet’s atmosphere.

Those looking to catch a glimpse of the stunning night-time site could be in luck this week, with some experts predicting they will make an appearance.

Read more: Exact date rain to end and sunshine to return after 'wettest September in over a century'

"Over the next couple of days, there's a chance that we could be seeing the Northern Lights, particularly across northern parts of Scotland in the north of England and Northern Ireland," The Met Office’s Krista Hammond said.

"This is because there's the potential to see the arrival of a geomagnetic storm," she told Sky News.

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky
Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky. Picture: Getty
Northern lights over the Stønesbotn at night, Senja, Norway
Northern lights over the Stønesbotn at night, Senja, Norway. Picture: Alamy

This would be the latest in a series of Northern Light showings to light up the night’s sky in 2024.

In May, millions of Brits watched as the stunning sight filled the sky all across the UK.

there's a chance in the coming nights that we will clip the edge of these two mass ejections, which means you've got the potential for the storm which causes the Northern Lights," Ms Hammond continued.

If you are desperate to see the Northern Lights for yourself, your best chance is to head to a low-light area in Scotland, the north of England or Northern Ireland.

Experts advise to lay down on your back and look up at the sky, giving your eyes some time to adjust to light.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the best aurora views may come from phone cameras, which are better at capturing light than the naked eye.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, poses for photographers with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Boris Johnson found 'bugging device in his toilet' after visit from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

A woman walks to her damaged home

Hurricane Helene death toll could rise further as 200 confirmed dead

David Schonabaum

US father given 16-year jail term for child neglect after rat attack on baby

Dashcam footage has been released of the car chase of Chris Kaba

Chris Kaba car chase footage shared for first time, after armed officer tells murder trial he feared for his life

Lebanese women stand in front of a multistory building hit by an Israeli airstrike

Israel orders evacuation of Lebanese communities north of UN buffer zone

Lebanon Israel Gaza Fears

Iraqi woman held captive in Gaza freed by Israeli forces

Exclusive
Kim Leadbeater is introducing plans to legalise assisted dying in the UK

‘Assisted dying laws are not fit for purpose’, Labour's Kim Leadbeater says, as MPs to get free vote on her bill

The band announced five stadium shows across Canada, USA and Mexico

Oasis warn fans after thousands of fake tickets advertised for North America shows

A view of damage in Asheville, North Carolina

Hurricane Helene death toll rises to 200

The Villa Vie Odyssey had been scheduled to leave Northern Ireland’s capital in May

Luxury cruise ship finally sets sail after four months stranded in Belfast

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue event, the French president said Europe could be “out of the market” in “two to three years”

'EU could die': President Macron warns European leaders over performance compared to US and China

Police release CCTV of last sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Last CCTV sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Brothers Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three, died in the blaze. Their mother Deveca Rose has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child cruelty

Mother found guilty of the manslaughter of her four sons in house fire while she went shopping

Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" body was found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021

Vulnerable woman who lay dead in flat for three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ and ‘dreaming of food’ in her diary

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the opening of the £200 million Siemens' Rail Village in Goole, a manufacturing facility in East Yorkshire. Picture date: Thursday October 3, 2024.

New Piccadilly line trains to enter service for the first time in 50 years - but not until the end of 2025

A person photographs a male tarantula on grassland

Spider lovers scurry to Colorado town in search of mating tarantulas

Latest News

See more Latest News

The seven-time F1 champion reportedly attended his daughter’s wedding last weekend in Majorca

Michael Schumacher 'communicates with his eyes' following 2013 skiing accident

Emad Kaky

Academic jailed for conspiring to commit female genital mutilation on young girl in legal first
GP used wig, fake beard and moustache in 'nurse disguise' to 'kill mother’s partner with fake COVID jab'

GP wore wig and fake beard in 'nurse disguise' to 'kill mother’s partner with mock Covid jab laced with poison'
KLM airplanes sit at Schiphol Airport

Dutch airline KLM reveals ‘painful’ cost-cutting measures to boost finances

The investigation by LBC has found organised crime gangs are using AI to manipulate and exploit children into county lines drug dealing

Organised crime gangs using AI to manipulate children into drug dealing, LBC investigation finds
The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy

Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl aged 14 scarred for life
Congo Boat Accident

Dozens dead after boat capsizes in Democratic Republic of Congo, say witnesses

Lord Herman Ouseley has died aged 79

Anti-racism campaigner and Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley dies aged 79

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands

New Nato secretary-general visits Ukraine in first trip since taking office

The Israeli embassy in Denmark exterior

Swedish teenagers held in custody over blasts near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit