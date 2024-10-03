Where and when to see the Northern Lights as aurora borealis could return to UK this week

Northern lights over a tree near Dunsford on the edge of Dartmoor, Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Northern Lights could be visible across the UK later this week following a series of solar flare eruptions.

Aurora borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, come about when solar storms from the sun interact with our planet’s atmosphere.

Those looking to catch a glimpse of the stunning night-time site could be in luck this week, with some experts predicting they will make an appearance.

"Over the next couple of days, there's a chance that we could be seeing the Northern Lights, particularly across northern parts of Scotland in the north of England and Northern Ireland," The Met Office’s Krista Hammond said.

"This is because there's the potential to see the arrival of a geomagnetic storm," she told Sky News.

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky. Picture: Getty

Northern lights over the Stønesbotn at night, Senja, Norway. Picture: Alamy

This would be the latest in a series of Northern Light showings to light up the night’s sky in 2024.

In May, millions of Brits watched as the stunning sight filled the sky all across the UK.

there's a chance in the coming nights that we will clip the edge of these two mass ejections, which means you've got the potential for the storm which causes the Northern Lights," Ms Hammond continued.

If you are desperate to see the Northern Lights for yourself, your best chance is to head to a low-light area in Scotland, the north of England or Northern Ireland.

Experts advise to lay down on your back and look up at the sky, giving your eyes some time to adjust to light.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the best aurora views may come from phone cameras, which are better at capturing light than the naked eye.