PS5 UK console launch: Which shops have stock? What does it cost? Launch day latest

The PS5 has been dubbed a "new era for gaming" - but where is it actually in stock? Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The hugely anticipated Playstation 5 (PS5) is now on sale and is expected to sell out extremely fast - so where can you buy a PS5? Where has stock and how much is it?

The Playstation 5 went on sale at 8am this morning (November, 19) and those who secured pre-orders from GAME will be able to collect their consoles in person between 8am and 2pm.

The PS5 is priced at £449.99, but is available in a digital-only version, without the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive which comes on the main console, for £349.99.

Dubbed a "new era for gaming" by the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), fans are frantically searching for where they can buy the new PS5, from Asda to Tesco, and just where has stock left.

Where can I buy the PS5 console in the UK?

The main outlets are GAME, which told customers they will be able to pick up the console at 8am, although their site went down this morning.

Currys PC World said it would be available from 9am today but later issued this: "Our 9am go live for the PS5 is unfortunately on hold. We’re really sorry as we know a lot of you are really excited to get your hands on the PS5, we are hoping that it will go live later today."

Amazon from 12pm today.

John Lewis which said they had stock this morning, but later told customers to check again at midday before their site also went down.

Tesco from 9am.

Asda from 9am.

Read more: Game and John Lewis websites crash under demand for PS5

The Playstation 5 went on sale today. Picture: PA

What is the difference between the PS5 and PS4?

The PS5 is several times more powerful than the current generation PlayStation 4 and is able to handle higher-quality graphics with significantly shorter loading times.

Jim Ryan, president and chief executive of SIE, said the new system had "limitless possibilities".

I'm thrilled for the new worlds that players will begin to experience today

As well as the flagship version of the console which features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and is priced at £449, Sony is releasing a slimmer, digital-only version of the console which costs £349.

The console includes a new ultra-high-speed solid state (SSD) drive as well as the ability to run games in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second (fps).

The DualSense controller, which comes with the console, has also been given a major update and now features enhanced haptic feedback to more accurately recreate in-game vibrations through the handset.

"Today marks a historic moment for the PlayStation brand, and all of us at SIE are pleased to celebrate the release of PlayStation 5 together with our community of fans, game developers, and industry partners," Mr Ryan said.

"PS5 is a truly next-generation console representing the beginning of a new era for gaming.

"I'm thrilled for the new worlds that players will begin to experience today, and I'm equally excited for the line-up of games still to come for PS5 that will continue to propel the gameplay experience forward.

"We are humbled to work with a talented community of world-class game developers. Their creativity will bring limitless possibilities to what the future of gaming can look like on PS5."

When was the PS5 first released?

The console was first released in the United States and several other countries last week.

Its launch also comes in the wake of rivals Microsoft releasing their own next-generation consoles - the Xbox Series X and Series S - making it a landmark month for the video games industry.

PlayStation has marked the launch of the console in the UK by taking over several London Underground stations, including redesigning the roundels outside Oxford Circus station to match the famous cross, circle, triangle and square shapes found on the PlayStation controller.