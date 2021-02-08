Where has the South African Covid variant been found in the UK? Postcodes for mass testing revealed

8 February 2021, 15:47

Postcodes in the UK where the South African variant has been detected are offered more Covid tests
Postcodes in the UK where the South African variant has been detected are offered more Covid tests. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Areas in which the South African Covid variant has been detected are being urged to stay home - but where has the strain been found in the UK? Here are the postcodes offered further testing.

Coronavirus’ new South African strain has been detected across the UK with around 147 cases now confirmed.

With many of these Covid cases said to have no link to travel, and now the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine proving to be less effective against this new strain - there are fears it could spread across the country like the UK variant.

However, the Government are taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus including a travel ban, quarantine hotels after trips abroad and surge testing in communities where the strain has been detected.

How many coronavirus variants in the UK are there?

So where has the South African Covid variant been found in the UK? What are the postcodes? And what is surge testing? Here’s the latest information:

UK postcodes with the SA variant are urged to have Covid tests even with no symptoms
UK postcodes with the SA variant are urged to have Covid tests even with no symptoms. Picture: PA

Where has the South African Covid variant been found in the UK? What postcodes need testing?

At the moment, eight postcodes across England are being offered mass surge testing in order to find out more about the South African variant.

The postcodes, where the SA strain has been found, are:

W7: Hanwell, West London

N17: Tottenham, North London

CR4: Mitcham, South London

WS2: Walsall, West Midlands

EN10: Broxbourne, Hertfordshire

ME15: Maidstone, Kent

GU21: Woking, Surrey

PR9: Southport, Merseyside

What is surge testing and why is it important?

Surge testing is the dramatically increased testing in certain areas.

Those to have the South African variant in their postcode are being urged to stay indoors and have a Covid test, even if they’re not displaying symptoms.

From door to door testing to mobile testing units being set up, Matt Hancock is said he hopes the increased testing will help us to find out more about the SA variant including symptoms, how it spreads and much more.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People loyal to Donald Trump breach the Capitol

Trump lawyers brand impeachment trial as ‘political theatre’

Boris Johnson visited a Covid test manufacturing facility in Derby on Monday

PM 'very confident' in Covid vaccines amid South African variant concerns
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in the Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand

Rescuers in India search for 37 trapped in glacier flood

Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Myanmar coup leader defends action amid pledge to hold election
Recep Mirzan with Garip the swan

Turkish man strikes up 37-year friendship with swan

Karen Hobbs was a 40-year-old mother-of-five

Sister of mother-of-five Covid victim urges others not to downplay virus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien
Doctor tells LBC he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab

Doctor troubled he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab
James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab
James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities

James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities
'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer
A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer

A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London