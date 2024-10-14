Exclusive

Where is my baby buried? Parents hunt for remains after Oldham mass baby 'pit' scandal

14 October 2024, 07:47 | Updated: 14 October 2024, 12:21

The grave of Robert Jacobs – he is Gina Jacobs’ stillborn son
The grave of Robert Jacobs – he is Gina Jacobs’ stillborn son. Picture: Supplied

By Chris Chambers

LBC can reveal the discovery of a mass grave full of stillborn babies in Oldham has led to parents of other stillborns now trying to find out where their babies are buried.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Up until the late-1980s, stillborn babies were routinely taken from their mothers, and either disposed of by the hospital or put in a cardboard box and given to the father to take to a cemetery.

Bereaved parents were told by medical staff that their child was being buried alongside a 'nice person' that same day, but the truth was they were being put into a mass grave alongside hundreds of other babies. This is a lie that was repeated time and time again over decades.

The babies were not given first names, the mums were discouraged from holding their babies "for their own good", and without a burial site they were left without a place to go and lay flowers or say a prayer.

The discovery of these mass graves has left families angry and in need of answers. Who decided these babies would be piled up in a pit? How were the graves managed? How long were they open for? How do other parents find out what happened to their baby? Will the government apologise? Will local authorities make the records of these graves digital?

Gina, Diana and Diane all share the same heartache, were all told the same lie by authorities, and have been left with more questions than answers.

Gina Jacobs found her baby after 53 years, she told LBC: "Realising what they told us at the time was a terrible untruth, effectively it stopped us visiting the places where our babies were. It wasn't just me, every story was the same. The lie was repeated over, and over, and over again.

"Every time a baby was taken and left at the cemetery, usually in a box tied with string, the lie was repeated: 'They're going to go in with someone buried that day.' The dads would be instructed to go and pick the baby up, in a cardboard box tied with string. One man was told 'if you hurry you'll catch the next bus'. It really was incredible.

"We were more-or-less told we weren't allowed to speak about it, and the very fact we had been told they were with a person buried that day, it kind of puts you off trying to find the baby because you would be thinking, what if the people who own that grave are there? How will that work? The majority of people did not know, or do not know where their babies are.

Read more: Mass grave of more than 300 bodies including hundreds of babies and children found in Oldham cemetery

Gina Jacobs at Robert’s grave
Gina Jacobs at Robert’s grave. Picture: Supplied

Having been able to trace her baby son's resting place, Gina discovered there were 63 other babies in the grave. She said: "I've since called him Robert, he wasn't deemed worthy of a name at the time.

"People have cried, people have broken down, some people have been told their babies were in a different cemetery to what they were. Why would they tell those people that?

"If we had been told the truth we could have been visiting. I could have been visiting for 53 years, I could have taken a card at Christmas, a birthday card, I could have put a tribute on, but how do you put a tribute on a grave that you think belongs to a family?

"I've been asked by the cemetery to not call them 'Mass Graves'... and I'll go along with that, I'll call it a pit, because it was a pit."

The grave of Robert Jacobs in Landican, Wirral – he is Gina Jacobs’ stillborn son – found after 53 years
The grave of Robert Jacobs in Landican, Wirral – he is Gina Jacobs’ stillborn son – found after 53 years. Picture: Supplied

Diana Williams had her stillborn baby boy in August 1971, she told LBC: "The awful part is thinking 'I've walked past you, my son, for years', not knowing, not acknowledging this little bundle is in that ground.

"I hate to think how much dignity there was, would somebody say a little prayer? There's no way of knowing these things now because too much time has passed.

"The lies we were told, I'm devastated about that now. We believed it all. It destroys your faith in human nature.

"There's all sorts of horrible stories out there, missing twins, lots of the babies may have been clinical waste, especially if they couldn't survive.

"They're just landfill. They've been tossed in there and that's it. Cover up a layer, and then the next layer goes on. They're just going in as layers and layers and layers, packed tight.

"This is nationwide, and there are more mass graves around. Something needs to be done. Oldham's is a small one, they've had a motion passed and all those records now have to be online, you can look online rather than having to go to the cemetery and look. I think that's a big step forward.

"This is such a scandal because it's been consistent over decades, the systematic disposing of babies' bodies. No dignity of a funeral, nobody remembers these babies. You can't escape disasters, but this wasn't even a disaster. It was 'shove it to one side'. There's so many babies it's unbelievable."

Flowers on the grave at Royton Cemetery in Oldham
Flowers on the grave at Royton Cemetery in Oldham. Picture: Supplied

Another mum, Diane, had her baby in Tameside in 1982 but now lives in Brighton and hasn't been able to find where she is buried.

She told LBC: "I was asked by the hospital if I wanted them to deal with the arrangements for the baby, so in my grief I said yes, because one minute you're pregnant, the next minute your baby's dead, so I said yes, but I didn't ask what this meant, I didn't know what was going to happen.

"They couldn't find any records at all, was it a cremation? Was it a mass grave? You basically got given an hour-slot to go to Manchester and search through records. Because my baby's death was early, it wasn't registered, it wasn't on the stillbirth register.

"Initially I was quite emotional, but you can't afford to be when you're searching, because you have to talk about some quite unpleasant things, talking about foetal deaths and phoning mortuaries.

"I know a lot of the women are saying we want an apology, but I'm not at that point yet. I want these people who can help us, to help us. Anyone, a government or a local authority, someone who will put this stuff online so we can access it. There must be women all over the country in the same situation.

"I can’t say if I’m angry, more disappointed this all went on. For me it’s 42 years, but for some of the women it’s longer than that. Do these lies still go on now? People used to say you don’t want to look at the baby because you’ll be upset. 42 years later and you’re still looking for where your baby’s buried, how can you not be upset?"

A message on flowers at Royton Cemetery in Oldham
A message on flowers at Royton Cemetery in Oldham. Picture: Supplied

Maggie Hurley is a Councillor in Royton South, she told LBC: "We're standing beside a grave that holds the bodies of over 400 babies and stillborn babies. Nobody knew they were here. The mothers had been told these babies were buried in graves with other adults, but we now know that's not true. They were put in mass graves around the country.

"These graves were basically large pits, in this particular grave there are 26 adults as well, 12ft square of babies and children. When I first heard, there's points in your life when you think you'll never forget where you were, I will never forget where I was when I heard this story.

"I didn't want to believe this could happen, that as a society we could be this cruel and take away babies and tell the mothers to forget about them. I hope we find the reason why, but it seems to be a directive that was projected across the country. This happened everywhere, not just the North West or Royton.

"There's a directive from somewhere saying take these babies and never let the mothers see them. One was told she should go home, get yourself right and have another baby. That was the medical advice.

"Every local authority knew these baby graves existed, it's like there's been a massive cover up that everyone's taken on the baton for.

"My fight initially was to get all these records online, and we saw the number of babies in these mass graves, and it's frightening.

“For many mothers it's too late, they died never knowing where their babies are. Mothers feel robbed and angry that they weren't allowed this information. Somebody somewhere decided she shouldn't know.

"This has been something that happened over five decades, starting in the 50s and the last baby was put into a grave in 1987. We were still doing this in 1987 and thinking that's okay.

"This is never about blame, the people who made these decisions are probably no longer here, but what we can blame is a system that knew this happened and knew that in every cemetery these graves existed, and never did anything to correct it, never thought for one moment about giving these babies back to their mothers.

"Now, in 2024, the whole country knows this happened. Everyone in the UK knows this happened and are now looking for their babies. Every authority needs to help. The cover up stops now, they need to give these babies back to their mothers.

"I'd like to see one government stand up and do something. This has been brought up in Parliament and the House of Lords, now it's Labour and they've known about this for months. Is there a government brave enough to take this fight on behalf of the country?

"We are looking at probably the worst historical mismanagement of burials in this country ever, and somebody needs to take responsibility and give these babies back to their mothers."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour has announced a £1.1billion investment into Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport reveals plans for £1.1 billion expansion

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Horror injuries of schoolgirl Sara Sharif revealed in court - as three family members stand trial for her murder

Keir Starmer has ruled out slavery reparations

Keir Starmer rules out slavery reparations ahead of Commonwealth summit

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Father of Sara Sharif left note next to 10-year-old girl's body saying ‘I lost it’

The 24-year-old was shot through a windscreen by Martyn Blake, now 40, on September 5, 2022.

Officer accused of Chris Kaba killing believed there was ‘imminent threat to life’ when he opened fire

The duo have insisted the 'hand incident' was a joke

Strictly Come Dancing's Wynne Evans is 'heartbroken' over reaction to 'hand incident'

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the Europa Clipper spacecraft above the surface of the moon Europa, foreground, and Jupiter behind

NASA to send spaceship on 1.8 billion mile mission to explore life on Jupiter

Haunting CCTV reveals the final footsteps of murdered dogwalker Anita Rose

Chilling footage shows final moments of Anita Rose months after she was found dead

David Lammy has arrived in Luxembourg to discuss security issues with his EU counterparts.

David Lammy meets with EU counterparts in bid to 'reset' relations following Brexit

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Sara Sharif’s dad told police 'I've killed my daughter' in chilling 999 call, court hears

Autumn Budget 2024: When is it and what can you expect?

Autumn Budget 2024: When is it and what can you expect?

A view of Wandsworth prison in southwest London

'Hundreds' of criminals could be freed on bail due to government court date cutbacks, judge warns

BORDENTOWN, NJ -7 NOV 2020- View of the Bordentown train station, a New Jersey Transit railway station in Bordentown, a historic town in Burlington Co

One dead and multiple injured after train crashes into tree

Dawn Sturgess died after spraying herself with Novichok that had been concealed in a perfume bottle

Perfume bottle found by Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess could have killed 'thousands', inquiry hears

x

WATCH: Police discover wanted man hiding half-naked inside sofa

M4 Smart Motorway Slough

Major UK Motorway used by 130,000 drivers set to close in both directions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three men have been jailed for the rape of a 13-year-old girl lured back to a flat from a Tube station

Trio jailed for more than 34 years after gang rape of girl, 13, lured from Tube station and back to flat
Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy 'ready to sue if Coleen Rooney says Wagatha Christie during I'm A Celeb stint'
Ukraine’s military recruiters are rounding up civilians to send them to the front lines

Ukrainian men dragged out of nightclubs and restaurants by army recruiters during 'press-gang' raids
Katya Jones was seen removing Wynne Evans' hand during Saturday night's show

Strictly's Katya Jones and Wynne Evans break silence as pair insist 'hand incident' during show was 'joke'
Helen Davey

Mother-of-two suffocated to death by her own Ottoman bed as teen daughter finds her 'trapped' following accident
Dawn Sturgess, 44,

What were the Salisbury Poisonings? Inquiry opens into Novichok death

Hospital staff have been asked to stop saying 'blind leading the blind' and 'deaf to reason'

'Woke' NHS hospitals ban phrases like 'blind leading the blind' and 'deaf to reason' amid fears they will cause offence
Temperatures are forecast to briefly rise to above 20C before returning to more autumnal conditions

Exact date UK temperatures set to soar to above 20C after cold, wet weekend

An armed man was arrested at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday

'I'm a Trump supporter': Rally-goer denies assassination bid and reveals why he had guns in his car
Alex Salmond

'Time stopped': Alex Salmond 'fell into arms of colleague' and 'died on the spot'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

The Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit