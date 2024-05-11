Northern Lights to be visible again tonight: Where and when can you see them?

11 May 2024, 16:19

A strong solar storm creates a bright display of the northern lights at Beadnell in Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Northern Lights could be seen again in the UK on Saturday night - after large parts of Britain were treated to the spectacle on Friday.

The rare phenomenon is visible because of a huge geomagnetic storm, the first of its kind to hit Earth in around two decades.

After Friday's unexpected spectacle, those who missed it are keen to get another chance to see the very rare lightshow.

The Met Office posted on X: "Although geomagnetic activity is not expected to be as strong tonight, there’s still a good chance of aurora sightings, especially across the northern half of the UK

"There could be some visibility further south, especially with long-exposure cameras"

Sightings of the spectacular light display were reported up and down the country, including in Scotland, Essex, Norfolk, Surrey, Kent, Birmingham and Manchester.

Scientists warned the storm is expected to be so strong that it could disrupt power grids, mobile phone networks and GPS satellites in the US.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said on Friday there was a good chance for the Northern Lights to be seen.

He said: "Although the shorter nights will limit the visibility window, there's a good chance to see the aurora, particularly on Friday night and especially in Scotland, Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

"There could even be visibility further south if you have the right equipment.

