Whipsnade Zoo staff euthanise two brown bears after they escape their enclosure

Two bears at Whipsnade were euthanised. Picture: PA/Whipsnade Zoo

By Will Taylor

Two brown bears have been euthanised after escaping from their enclosure at Whipsnade Zoo.

The animals had climbed across a fallen tree that came down in strong winds and attacked a wild boar in the neighbouring section.

Bosses at the zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, said they had no choice because of fears about an "immediate threat to human life" – and tranquillisers would have needed 20 minutes to work.

Chief curator Malcolm Fitzpatrick said: "As brown bears are strong and dangerous predators, our first priority is safety.

"We must quickly make decisions informed by our experience and expertise to protect our people, guests and our other animals."

He said the bears could have become "unpredictable and aggressive as adrenaline is coursing through them" if zoo staff had waited to tranquillise them.

"We had to intervene immediately to ensure the bears didn't get out of the boar enclosure, which has a low fence," he added.

A third bear did not leave the enclosure and was secured in her indoor den while the tree was removed.

A full investigation will be launched into the incident.

"As zookeepers and animal carers, this situation is something we train to deal with through regular, rigorous drills - but one that we always hope we'll never have to face," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

"I'm devastated by the outcome of this morning's incident, but I'm confident that our actions prevented any further loss of life."