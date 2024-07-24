'She wanted to save dressage': Whistleblower defends leaking footage of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse

Charlotte Dujardin seen whipping horse in video on GMB

By Henry Moore

Footage has emerged of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping a horse while in training.

The whistleblower who released a video allegedly showing Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin whipping a horse did it to “save dressage”, her lawyer claims.

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation by the International Federation of Equestrians (FEI).

She has apologised for the incident, saying there is “no excuse” and that she is “deeply ashamed” of the “error of judgment”.

The video was sent to the FEI on Monday and has since been released by GMB.

The whistleblower's lawyer, Stephan Wensing, said they struggled with the morality of releasing the video but did so to “save” the sport.

"It's not fun to ruin a career. She's not celebrating; she doesn't feel like a hero," he told the BBC.

"But she told me this morning this had to be done because she wants to save dressage."

He continued: "When she filmed this and was aware of this two and a half years ago, she was thinking everything this superstar, the best rider, is doing, must be OK.

"This must be the way to train horses and how to deal with it.

"Charlotte Dujardin was explaining during the lesson that she wanted the horse lifting the legs up more in canter.

"Later on, (the whistleblower) was thinking 'this is not OK'. She had spoken with several people in the profession and they all warned her 'don’t fight'.

"She was really afraid. There was a sort of fear culture and she was also thinking 'when I do something, it will be victim-blaming'."

Speaking outside the couple's home, Ms Dujardin's fiancé, Dean Wyatt Golding said the allegation had "all come out of the blue".

"I can't say anything beyond Charlotte's statement," he told the Mail.

"All we can do is wait and see what happens."

When asked if he knew who had released the video and how it had been shared, Mr Golding said: "No, we have no idea.

"Charlotte is obviously cooperating with the equestrian authorities for now."

The six-time Olympic medallist decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the video, which was taken four years ago.

The 39-year-old dressage medallist is also under investigation from the British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage.

She said: "A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session."

She continued: "What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors."

She was expected to compete in both the individual dressage and team event in Paris.