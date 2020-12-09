Who can't have the Covid-19 vaccine and why

9 December 2020, 11:37

Three categories of people can't have the Covid vaccine just yet
Three categories of people can't have the Covid vaccine just yet. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Pregnant women, children and those with allergies are being told they can't have the Covid vaccine currently being rolled out across the UK - here's why.

The UK were one of the first countries to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine in a priority order list, however, it's been confirmed there are three types of groups who can't have the new Pfizer Covid vaccine.

Being warned against the immunisation by experts, the three groups told not to vaccinate themselves against coronavirus are pregnant women, children under 16 and those with allergies.

Pfizer Covid vaccine FAQs: Where is it made, how many doses you need and side effects

Here's a look into the groups who can't have the Covid vaccine and why:

Pregnant women are advised against the Covid vaccine due to lack of evidence
Pregnant women are advised against the Covid vaccine due to lack of evidence. Picture: PA

Pregnant women

Despite the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine being 95% effective, there is a lack of evidence and testing done around pregnancy.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have said: "Given the lack of evidence, the JCVI favours a precautionary approach, and does not currently advise Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy."

During vaccine trials, it's unlikely they would test on pregnant women meaning it would be difficult to tell the true effects.

Companies are likely to wait for more data to emerge, particularly from the mass roll out, before considering pregnant women just yet.

Children under 16

Just like with pregnant women, there is little evidence on the impact of the Covid vaccine on children as they simply wouldn't test on those under 16.

There are some special allowances for children who are very high risk, JCVI said: "The committee advises that only those children at very high risk of exposure and serious outcomes, such as older children with severe neuro-disabilities that require residential care, should be offered a vaccination.”

Those with allergies

Groups of people with any allergies to the ingredients in the Pfizer vaccine should also avoid getting the jab for now.

While a reaction to the vaccine ingredients is thought to be rare, it has been warned against for now.

Latest News

See more Latest News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel backs tougher coronavirus curbs as German deaths hit record high
Schools can take an inset day on 18 December to ensure teachers have Christmas Eve off

Schools can close early on 18 December to give teachers a 'proper break'
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship

Cruise cut short in Singapore as passenger tests positive for Covid
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iran says US sanctions hindering access to Covid vaccines

Sudan Ethiopia

Ethiopia rejects calls for independent probes into Tigray conflict
The Quantum of the Seas cut short its trip

Passenger on board Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ tests positive for coronavirus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

Terminally ill father says government is 'not considering' end-of-life patients
Nick branded the move by the school as 'nuts'

'It's madness!' Nick Ferrari blasts school where kids eat mash with their hands
Nick launched his campaign in the wake of Extinction Rebellion protests

Home Secretary to introduce new laws on protests which threaten democracy
Oxford vaccine will be a 'game changer' once approved, says scientist

Oxford vaccine will be a 'game changer' once approved, says scientist
James O'Brien caller says Remainers are 'much more adjusted' to Brexit than Leavers

James O'Brien caller: Remainers are 'much more adjusted' to Brexit than Leavers
This caller told Shelagh Fogarty he still has nightmares about his time in the iron lung

"The iron lung still gives me nightmares": Polio sufferer's message for Covid anti-vaxxers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London