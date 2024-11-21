Who is Hannah Ingram-Moore? Captain Tom's 'leading businesswomen daughter'

Hannah Ingram-Moore and Captain Tom. Picture: Shutterstock

By StephenRigley

When her fundraising father Captain Sir Tom Moore hit the headlines for his pandemic efforts, his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore was never far from the spotlight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

But before that, she was "one of Britain's leading business women", according to her official website.

She is also described as a life coach and motivational speaker, with the site saying she has gained a "wealth of knowledge and expertise" from working over the years with well-known brands including clothing retailer Gap and high-end department store Fortnum & Mason.

Her story has been "one of business, family and leadership", the website stated. When Sir Tom soared to prominence as Covid-19 spread across the globe, Mrs Ingram-Moore - one of the veteran's two daughters - often gave interviews and appeared in photographs and video footage taken by the media as her father's charitable efforts captured the imagination of a locked-down UK.

Hannah Ingram-Moore at Central Bedfordshire Council for a hearing to appeal against an order to demolish the spa pool block. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Money 'reasonably expected' to reach Captain Tom's charity never did, commissioner tells LBC

Read More: Captain Tom's daughter and her husband saw 'significant personal benefit' from father's charity, inquiry finds

She spoke of the "richness of living in a multi-generational household", having asked her elderly father to move in with her family in their property in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire - on the lawn of which he completed his 100 laps, raising £38.9 million for the NHS.

Alongside her chartered accountant husband, Colin, Mrs Ingram-Moore co-founded business recruitment agency Maytrix and both are co-directors of private limited company Club Nook.

Mrs Ingram-Moore accompanied her father to the regal surrounds of Windsor Castle in the summer of 2020 to see him knighted, and took a seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon months after Sir Tom's death in 2021 where she stood to applause and cheers.

But just three years later she and her husband had been banned by the Charity Commission from being charity trustees.

Mrs Ingram-Moore described the commission's inquiry as a "harrowing and debilitating ordeal" which had left the family feeling suspended in "constant fear and mental anguish".

A quote on her website, attributed to Mrs Ingram-Moore, described how she feels a "weight of responsibility for doing the right thing, for not letting people down and responding to the love and compassion that has come our way".