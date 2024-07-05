Who is left to lead the Tory party? Badenoch and Braverman touted as future leaders as Shapps loses his seat

Who is going to be the next Tory leader? Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Tories are in the midst of an election bloodbath.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Conservatives are forecast to lose over 220 seats, according to the latest exit poll, as Labour storms to one of the largest majorities in recent British political history.

Once the dust has settled, the Conservatives will be assessing why their election defeat has been so extensive.

Were they not right-wing enough? The likes of Suella Braverman, who kept her seat in Fareham, certainly think so.

Here we take a look at who is left to lead the Tory party into the 2029 election.

Kemi Badenoch

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

Kemi Badenoch is widely considered to be one of the favourites to take over as Tory party leader.

The Tories had feared losing her seat, especially given the chaos surrounding postal votes, but she kept it by nearly 3,000 seats.

A number of Tory candidates began planning their leadership pitched during the election campaigns, including Badenoch, who set up the website 'kemi4leader'.

Some of the key issues Badenoch would likely fight her campaign on include Brexit, women's rights, and gender ideology.

Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman also won her seat in Fareham, with a majority of more than 6,000 seats.

In her speech after winning the Fareham and Waterlooville seat, the former home secretary apologised for Conservatives' failings.

"I'm sorry that my party didn't listen to you. The Conservative Party has let you down," she said.

"You, the great British people, voted for us over 14 years and we did not keep our promises."

Ms Braverman, a likely leadership contender if Rishi Sunak quits following the election, said: "I will do everything in my power to rebuild trust.

"We need to listen to you, you have spoken to us very clearly."

Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: Getty

An outside candidate to become Tory leader is Iain Duncan Smith, who led the party between 2001 and 2003.

He is one of the only big beasts to keep his seat so far, and those within the Tory party feel he could be a good candidate to be interim leader.

Robert Jenrick

The former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, another leadership hopeful, kept his seat in Newark.

Like Badenoch and Braverman, he comes from the right of the Tory party, and will likely fight his seat on immigration and Brexit.

He is not as popular within the party as Braverman and Badenoch, however.

Nigel Farage

Despite Reform UK's positive performance in terms of vote share - with the party currently predicted to win four seats - there will be many who still feel Nigel Farage will eventually become Tory leader.

Mr Farage has repeatedly said he wants to carry out a "reverse takeover" of the Conservative Party, though has denied he wants to join the Tories.

But with the likes of Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick keeping their seats, could they attempt unite the right of British politics?

Which leadership hopefuls lost their seats?

Penny Mordaunt

Grant Shapps