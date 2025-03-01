WHSmith brand set to vanish from British high streets after 230 years as firms place bids on all 500 stores

1 March 2025

WHSmith is closing 17 stores
WHSmith is closing 17 stores. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The WHSmith brand name might completely disappear from British high streets as the retail giant closes in on a deal to sell their remaining 500 stores.

WHSmith has been in talks with potential buyers to sell all of its high street stores for a number of weeks now.

The iconic British retailer is pursuing the move to focus more on its lucrative travel business of shops in airports and train stations.

It now seems to be closing in on a deal, as investment firms Alteri and Modella Capital, experts in reviving struggling retail chains, have submitted their initial bids last week.

Others interested in buying the 500 high street stores include Hilco, the former owner of Homebase, and Doug Putman, the current owner of HMV.

If the deal is completed, it would come more than 230 years after WHSmith opened its first location in London.

However, according to the Times, whoever ends up purchasing the stores won't be able to purchase the WHSmith brand name.

This means that the new owners of the 500 stores will have to operate them under a different name - meaning the brand would completely disappear from British high streets.

The new owners would get a grace period during which they can phase out WHSmith branding in their stores.

While this is where negotiations currently stand, negotiations could still lead to a deal that includes the brand name.

The negotiations bring uncertainty to the firm's employees, as WHSmith currently employs around 5,000 workers across its 500 stores in the UK.

"WHSmith confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options for this profitable and cash generative part of the group, including a possible sale," a statement said in January.

"Over the past decade, WHSmith has become a focused global travel retailer," the statement continued.

"The group's travel business has over 1,200 stores across 32 countries, and three-quarters of the group's revenue and 85% of its trading profit comes from the travel business.

"There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate."

The retailer confirmed in June 2023 that it would not be opening more high street stores, with it instead focusing on expanding outside the sector.

It comes after WHSmith announced plans to open 110 stores in airports, train stations and hospitals, where they see a higher profit.

More than 50 stores are also expected to be opened in North America.

The brand’s travel business now equates for more than 75% of the company’s revenue and more than 85% of its profits.

Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna opened the first WHSmith store in 1792 in central London.

In the early months of 2025, the company plans to close at least 17 of its high-street stores - with some already closed.

Full list of WHSmith stores closing

  • Bournemouth (Old Christchurch Road), Dorset - January 18
  • Luton, Bedfordshire - January 18
  • March, Cambridgeshire - January 25
  • Basingstoke, Hampshire - February 1
  • Newtown, Powys - February 15
  • Bournemouth (Winton), Dorset - February 15
  • Rhyl, Denbighshire - February 15
  • Bolton, Greater Manchester – February
  • Accrington, Lancashire - March 15
  • Halstead, Essex - April
  • Halesowen, West Midlands - April
  • Diss, Norfolk - April
  • Newport, South Wales - April
  • Haverhill, Suffolk - April 26
  • Stockton, County Durham - May
  • Oldham, Greater Manchester - May
  • Orpington, Greater London - no date given

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

Counter-terror police 'assessing' BBC's controversial Gaza documentary

