Why Can't We Put Metal Objects In The Microwave?
4 April 2019, 10:24 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 11:55
Question:
Name: Ed, Watford
Question: The inside of the microwave is made of metal, so why can’t we put metal objects in the microwave?
Answer:
**Definitive**
Name: Martin, Newham
Qualifications: Ex-microwave designer
Answer: Microwave ovens are powered by magnetrons and they’re very sensitive to VSWR (voltage standing wave ratio). If the energy coming off a metal object is reflected at the wrong angle, then it gets destroyed in the microwave.