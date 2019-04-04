Why Can't We Put Metal Objects In The Microwave?

Why can't we put metal objects in the microwave, when a microwave is made of metal?

Name: Ed, Watford

Question: The inside of the microwave is made of metal, so why can’t we put metal objects in the microwave?

Name: Martin, Newham

Qualifications: Ex-microwave designer

Answer: Microwave ovens are powered by magnetrons and they’re very sensitive to VSWR (voltage standing wave ratio). If the energy coming off a metal object is reflected at the wrong angle, then it gets destroyed in the microwave.