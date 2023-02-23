Joan Collins complains to Sadiq Khan after she was hit by a cyclist in Covent Garden

Dame Joan slammed the Mayor for a perceived lack of action on the issue of unruly cyclists. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Dame Joan Collins has attacked Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and ordered him to tackle unruly cyclists after she was nearly hit by a bike while exiting a cab.

The iconic actress launched the tirade on her Instagram in a post which featured a picture of her and friends during a lunch in Covent Garden.

The group included pantomime legend Christopher Biggins among the dining gang.

In the angry rant, she wrote: "Getting out of a #blackcab on the way to @rules_restaurant, we discovered #maidenlane was closed to all traffic.

"However, that didn’t stop a masked #cyclist with no lights and weaving on the pavement from crashing into me, almost knocking me over.

"How much longer must we live with closed roads and cyclists who consider themselves above the law? Why don’t you do something @mayorofldn before this beautiful city of London is ruined?"

Joan Collins and friends in Covent Garden. Picture: Instagram

It is the latest controversy to face the Mayor over transport with anger of the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone being introduced.

The London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon and Surrey County Council have now launched a judicial review into the Mayor and TfL's decision.

The coalition of councils said it is challenging the decision on five grounds, including a perceived "lack of consultation" on the plans and a failure to carry out a cost-benefit analysis of the expansion.

They also claim the Mayor of London and TfL have failed to comply with "relevant statutory requirements" and have not considered compliance rates in outer London, which they deem an "unlawful failure".