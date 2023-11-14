'The grown-ups are back in the building' - why Rishi Sunak has brought David Cameron back

14 November 2023, 12:44 | Updated: 14 November 2023, 12:48

Rishi Sunak Holds Cabinet Meeting With New Lineup Following Reshuffle
Rishi Sunak Holds Cabinet Meeting With New Lineup Following Reshuffle. Picture: Getty
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

You're twenty points behind in the polls, you need to shore up support among your Tory bases, and you've got a hell of a lot to get done before you call an election you're probably going to lose.

If you're Rishi Sunak, how on earth do you turn this around?

The answer, he thinks, could be to bring back a former Prime Minister, shove him in the House of Lords and make him Foreign Secretary.

As the dust settles on yesterday's shock appointment, the question on everyone's lips is - why?

Lord Cameron's critics have wasted no time in pointing out that his foreign policy record is chequered, to say the least.

From his failed intervention in Syria to misjudging the EU's willingness to compromise for a deal to stop Brexit, the former PM has already found that history has judged him unkindly on his record abroad.

However, for Rishi Sunak, who we hear has been in talks with Lord Cameron for the last few weeks about the role, he hopes he will bring benefits which could bolster up his position in this key election year.

The grown ups are back to cement their legacy

As Clare Foges, Lord Cameron's former speechwriter told LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning, the move reinforces his message of calm, competent leadership.

She dubbed it the "return of a serious, grown-up government".

After Liz Truss and Boris Johnson's turbulent premierships, this cannot be overstated.

The electorate are sick and tired of chaos, and just want ministers to get on with sorting out the huge problems facing the country.

Though his premiership will always be remembered for Brexit, Lord Cameron's 2010 coalition with the Liberal Democrats defied the odds by lasting for as long as it did.

Many think the return of Cameron will help steady the ship further, and provide an air of professionalism at the heart of No10.

But whether it's enough to win another election - is a question to which many think the answer is, no.

As Foges added: "It isn't going to turn the poll around. This is for the good of the country."

Weekly Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street
The former PM Lord Cameron arriving for his first Cabinet meeting back in Government. Picture: Getty

Experience, connections, and advice

No matter what you think of Lord Cameron's views, his 11 years as party leader and 6 as prime minister will be a source of comfort and counsel for the current one.

All PMs regularly phone up their predecessors for advice, but Lord Cameron will be a valuable confident from within the lion's den.

Messages of congratulations have come in from several world leaders.

These diplomatic relations will be vital for a post-Brexit Britain still trying to find its feet and position on the world stage - not least with a war in Ukraine and Israel to deal with.

Rishi Sunak hosting his newly reshuffled team.
Rishi Sunak hosting his newly reshuffled team. Picture: Getty

The true blue vote

Brexiteers fear the return of Lord Cameron shows a lurch back to the centre of British politics.

But some Tories in leafy shire seats at risk from a return of the Liberal Democrats are breathing a sigh of relief.

Lord Cameron was able to successfully wrestle so many seats off Nick Clegg in 2015 he was able to win a shock majority.

If the PM feels unable to hang on to the small majorities of the Red Wall, he may instead turn to holding on to as many seats as he can in 'True Blue' territory.

Whether Lord Cameron is still as popular as he once was in those areas, is yet to be seen.

Initial polling shows that he may not be.

Many MPs see the return of Lord Cameron as an act of desperation from the dying days of government.

But as the dust settles on yesterday's reshuffle, it gives Rishi Sunak yet another chance to try and change his fortunes as the months tick down to that long-awaited election.

