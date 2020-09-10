Widow believes coronavirus lockdown was factor in late husband's death

By Daniel Bevan

The widow of a man who is believed to have taken his own life has said she believes the coronavirus lockdown was a factor in his death.

Kirsty Hurse’s husband, Gethin, died on May 4, seven weeks after the restrictions were imposed.

Speaking to LBC News for World Suicide Prevention Day, Kirsty said: “He was very personal, very kind and gentle. He would genuinely make me belly ache with laughter.”

“It wasn’t love at first sight, for me anyway. After we spent a few hours together, and I looked into his eyes and we kissed of the first time, I thought I was going to marry him.”

Kirsty thinks that, had the country not gone into lockdown, then Gethin might still be here.

She said “Gethin was a plumber and gas engineer and he had an incredible work ethic. He was incredibly proud of his trade.

Kirsty Hurse’s husband, Gethin, died on May 4. Picture: Kirsty Hurse

"I’ve has people approach me since he died and say that they never would have thought he had mental health issues."

“Routine for him was key and then when the lockdown kicked in it took away his structure and it definitely had a huge impact on his mental health.

“I’m sure there are thousands of other people globally who are going through what I’m going through that now and that’s really sad.”

Kirsty is now raising money for a charity skydive, something she had planned to do with her late husband.

You can donate here.

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.