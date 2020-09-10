Widow believes coronavirus lockdown was factor in late husband's death

10 September 2020, 18:16

Daniel Bevan

By Daniel Bevan

The widow of a man who is believed to have taken his own life has said she believes the coronavirus lockdown was a factor in his death.

Kirsty Hurse’s husband, Gethin, died on May 4, seven weeks after the restrictions were imposed.

Speaking to LBC News for World Suicide Prevention Day, Kirsty said: “He was very personal, very kind and gentle. He would genuinely make me belly ache with laughter.”

“It wasn’t love at first sight, for me anyway. After we spent a few hours together, and I looked into his eyes and we kissed of the first time, I thought I was going to marry him.”

Kirsty thinks that, had the country not gone into lockdown, then Gethin might still be here.

She said “Gethin was a plumber and gas engineer and he had an incredible work ethic. He was incredibly proud of his trade.

Kirsty Hurse’s husband, Gethin, died on May 4
Kirsty Hurse’s husband, Gethin, died on May 4. Picture: Kirsty Hurse

"I’ve has people approach me since he died and say that they never would have thought he had mental health issues."

“Routine for him was key and then when the lockdown kicked in it took away his structure and it definitely had a huge impact on his mental health.

“I’m sure there are thousands of other people globally who are going through what I’m going through that now and that’s really sad.”

Kirsty is now raising money for a charity skydive, something she had planned to do with her late husband.

You can donate here.

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick has rejected her force is racist

Police watchdog upholds black cyclist's stop and search complaint
Patrice Lumumba

Belgium to return tooth to family of assassinated independence leader
A siren at a fire station

Silence greets Germans braced for shrieking sirens in nationwide alarm test
Universities are reopening over the next few weeks

Universities told to continue face-to-face teaching in local lockdown
Lebanon Fire

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Number of weekly cases has reached another high not seen since the end of May

Weekly coronavirus cases at their highest since launch of Test and Trace

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?
The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?
The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's powerful monologue on genocide and working with the Chinese regime

Maajid asks how can companies work with a regime that is engaged in a genocide?
Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced
Rule of six: Shapps gives his predictions on whether Christmas is cancelled

Rule of six: Shapps gives his predictions on whether Christmas is cancelled
A Labour MP has said the Government "need to get on with it and not reopen old wounds in Northern Ireland".

'Get on with Brexit and don't reopen old wounds in Northern Ireland' Labour MP says
The Speaker demands SNP Ian Blackford withdraws his "liar" comment aimed at PM

The Speaker demands SNP Ian Blackford withdraws PM "liar" comment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London