Wife of Lieutenant Colonel who was stabbed outside Army barracks ‘pulled attacker off her husband’

Lt Col Mark Teeton was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed around 12 times. Picture: Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

The wife of a Lieutenant Colonel who was stabbed outside an Army barracks rushed to his side during the attack, pulling off the alleged perpetrator in a move that may have saved his life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eileen Teeton, née Duffy, is married to Mark Teeton and is a member of the Military Wives Choir, who appeared on Lorraine to talk about their work, MailOnline reports.

She rushed to the side of her husband - a royal engineer - as he was being attacked outside of their family home in Gillingham, Kent.

Her screams were heard ringing out throughout their neighbourhood and were captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

Witnesses have described how she pulled Lt Col Teeton's attacker off him during the attack.

He was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed around 12 times while in his uniform just before 6pm on Tuesday, by a man wearing a ski mask and allegedly armed with two 10-inch knives.

The attack took place just yards from Brompton Barracks, in Gillingham, home of the 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

The father-of-two was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Lt Col Teeton had been a course manager for almost six years after joining the army 23 years ago, the Telegraph have reported.

Anthony Esan, 24, has been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing on Tuesday.

Lt Col Teeton is a course manager, according to LinkedIn. Picture: LinkedIn

The soldier, in his 40s, was found seriously injured just metres away from the barracks. He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after the unprovoked attack.

Esan was arrested near his home in nearby Rochester about 35 minutes after the knife attack.

Read more: British soldier fighting for life after being 'stabbed in frenzied attack outside barracks' - as man, 24, arrested

Read more: Police 'being supported by counter-terror officers' as they investigate stabbing of soldier outside barracks

Police said they do not believe that it was an act of terrorism and there is no suggestion of a threat to anyone else.

They said the attack might have been related to mental health, as well as possible links to the barracks.

Esan has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on July 25.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Picture: LBC

A statement from Kent Police said: "Detectives investigating the serious assault of a soldier in Gillingham have charged a man with attempted murder.

"Kent Police was called to Sally Port Gardens at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to a report that the victim, a man in his 40s, had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

"He was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is currently described as serious but stable.

"Anthony Esan, 24, was arrested near his home address in Mooring Road, Rochester, at approximately 6.30pm the same day and has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Thursday 25 July."