Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'. Picture: LBC

By Megan Hinton

Former Tory MP Neil Parish who was caught watching porn in the House of Commons has been branded "oversexed" by his wife - but he insists he just has a "healthy appetite".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Tiverton MP resigned in April after admitting he watched porn in the House of Commons in a "moment of madness".

He claims he was intending to look at pictures of tractors, before stumbling onto the porn site.

The 66-year-old told The Mail his wife Sue says he is "oversexed".

"I don’t know if I am but I have a healthy appetite. She used to say when I was a little too amorous, 'I’ll get the scissors to you if you don’t behave yourself. Snippety, snip.'"

Mr Parish's resignation as an MP prompted the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, where Boris Johnson suffered a crushing defeat, losing the seat to the Lib Dems for the first time in nearly a century.

Read more: 'Double standards!': Neil Parish slams govt for not withdrawing whip from Chris Pincher

Speaking to the Newspaper, in a interview which the couple hopes will put the incident "to bed" Mr Parish said: "I’ve lost a good political career but hopefully I have still got a good marriage."

He explained his decision to resign as an MP was a family decision but said he "couldn’t cope" after "blowing up his political career".

Mr Parish said: "‘Maybe I deserve to be treated like s*** but I don’t think I did, actually."

He claimed the chief whip looked at him "as though I had committed murder" when he received the complaints from the female MPs.

His wife, Sue, believes the situation should have been handled better by the Conservative Party and whilst admitting what her husband did "was wrong" she adds: "The whole thing could have been handled better, particularly when you compare it to people who go out and grope people and do unseemly things."

Mrs Parish said the female MPs "shouldn’t be looking over other people’s shoulders hen they’re looking at their mobiles" in the House of Commons.

Speaking about her husband she said he has a "low boredom threshold" and was "just in a little corner somewhere" when he watch the indecent material.

She believes her husband should have been "told off" at the time he was caught as "it would have saved an awful lot of bother".

Read more: Cops confiscated Porngate MP's guns so he wouldn't kill himself as Tories 'let him drown'

Last week the former MP told LBC the Tory party had not "cared for him" in the way they had claimed, and said the police confiscated his guns to stop him from shooting himself.

He accused the Government of "double standards" over their treatment on Chris Pincher.

"When you've blown up your parliamentary career for 12 years, you are not feeling in the best place," he told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

"The police very kindly, rightly, took away - because I'm a farmer, you see, I've got shotguns - so they took those away from me."

He went on: "They took them away for my own safety - not that I was going to shoot anybody else, in case I shot myself."

He said he received no support from the Tory chief whip.

"When you go to the chief whip and ask for help, you expect it," he said.

"You are thrown over the side of a ship, and then you are left to drown.

A source close to the whips office said the claims were "incorrect".

"Neil, like any Conservative MP, was provided support throughout by the Whips Office and welfare support after he resigned as an MP including regular contact with his former Whip and various Members of Parliament," they said.