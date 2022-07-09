Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

9 July 2022, 16:47

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'
Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'. Picture: LBC

By Megan Hinton

Former Tory MP Neil Parish who was caught watching porn in the House of Commons has been branded "oversexed" by his wife - but he insists he just has a "healthy appetite".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Tiverton MP resigned in April after admitting he watched porn in the House of Commons in a "moment of madness".

He claims he was intending to look at pictures of tractors, before stumbling onto the porn site.

The 66-year-old told The Mail his wife Sue says he is "oversexed".

"I don’t know if I am but I have a healthy appetite. She used to say when I was a little too amorous, 'I’ll get the scissors to you if you don’t behave yourself. Snippety, snip.'"

Mr Parish's resignation as an MP prompted the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, where Boris Johnson suffered a crushing defeat, losing the seat to the Lib Dems for the first time in nearly a century.

Read more: 'Double standards!': Neil Parish slams govt for not withdrawing whip from Chris Pincher

Speaking to the Newspaper, in a interview which the couple hopes will put the incident "to bed" Mr Parish said: "I’ve lost a good political career but hopefully I have still got a good marriage."

He explained his decision to resign as an MP was a family decision but said he "couldn’t cope" after "blowing up his political career".

Mr Parish said: "‘Maybe I deserve to be treated like s*** but I don’t think I did, actually."

He claimed the chief whip looked at him "as though I had committed murder" when he received the complaints from the female MPs.

His wife, Sue, believes the situation should have been handled better by the Conservative Party and whilst admitting what her husband did "was wrong" she adds: "The whole thing could have been handled better, particularly when you compare it to people who go out and grope people and do unseemly things."

Mrs Parish said the female MPs "shouldn’t be looking over other people’s shoulders hen they’re looking at their mobiles" in the House of Commons.

Speaking about her husband she said he has a "low boredom threshold" and was "just in a little corner somewhere" when he watch the indecent material.

She believes her husband should have been "told off" at the time he was caught as "it would have saved an awful lot of bother".

Read more: Cops confiscated Porngate MP's guns so he wouldn't kill himself as Tories 'let him drown'

Last week the former MP told LBC the Tory party had not "cared for him" in the way they had claimed, and said the police confiscated his guns to stop him from shooting himself.

He accused the Government of "double standards" over their treatment on Chris Pincher.

"When you've blown up your parliamentary career for 12 years, you are not feeling in the best place," he told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

"The police very kindly, rightly, took away - because I'm a farmer, you see, I've got shotguns - so they took those away from me."

He went on: "They took them away for my own safety - not that I was going to shoot anybody else, in case I shot myself."

He said he received no support from the Tory chief whip.

"When you go to the chief whip and ask for help, you expect it," he said.

"You are thrown over the side of a ship, and then you are left to drown.

A source close to the whips office said the claims were "incorrect".

"Neil, like any Conservative MP, was provided support throughout by the Whips Office and welfare support after he resigned as an MP including regular contact with his former Whip and various Members of Parliament," they said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Grant Shapps has launched a Conservative Party leadership bid

Transport secretary Grant Shapps launches Conservative Party leadership bid

Breaking
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Moscow-born Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's singles title

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'

Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign.

Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory contest as Javid 'urged to step aside for Rishi'

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka protesters swim in president's pool after storming official residence

Amber Heard lawyers have stepped up their demands for a new trial.

Amber Heard calls for retrial of Johnny Depp defamation case as 'wrong juror showed up'

Sajid Javid has reportedly been urged to step aside to allow Rishi Sunak to become PM.

Rishi Sunak 'urges Sajid Javid to step aside' as Tory hopefuls launch bid to replace Boris

Twitter is threatening to sue Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on its $44bn takeover.

Twitter threatens to sue Elon Musk after he pulls out of $44bn takeover deal

Sopranos star Tony Sirico has died aged 79.

Sopranos star Tony Sirico dies aged 79 as Hollywood remembers 'larger than life character'

A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson as PM, along with Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Race is on: Tory hopefuls launch bid to be PM as Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts

Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister

A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon

Alarmed neighbours call police after seeing 'large pigeon' - that turned out to be a dog

Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'

Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015

'Heartbroken' Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' after death of brother, 55

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities

Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini not guilty following fraud trial in Switzerland
Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Assassin shoots dead former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 'with homemade gun'
Holidaymakers who walk through the streets of Sorrento topless or in a bikini will face large fines

Bikini ban at Italy’s Sorrento resort could land holidaymakers with £425 fine
Education Sec says Boris should stay until new PM found

Education Sec: Boris should stay until new PM found as it is 'not in our constitution'
'Bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

'Hounds of hell unleashed' as 'bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe fights for life after being shot in 'chest and neck'
The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year

UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain
'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise
LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson
Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London