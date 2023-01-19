Arrest after man whose body was found still smoking shot dead and attacked with acid in Wigan

Mr Smith was found dead in Wigan. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Will Taylor

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man was shot dead and subjected to an acid attack.

Liam Smith was found in Wigan after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in November 2022. His body was still smoking and was covered in white powder.

Police said the murder happened in "unique and shocking circumstances" on the quiet residential street of Kilburn Drive.

Mr Smith was not known to police and the attack appeared to be quick and "well-executed". The man who was arrested was detained in Sheffield.

Detectives trying to piece together what happened to Mr Smith have carried out four warrants and 28 searches of buildings.

They still want to speak to anyone who has the "slightest piece of information" and there are people they specifically want to talk to about the killing, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout.

"This attack was a sickening display of violence that will not [be] tolerated in Greater Manchester.

"Our investigation is moving at pace, and we continue to work relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Liam's death.

"Liam died from a fatal gunshot wound in what appeared to be a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police.

"I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Liam’s family and friends."