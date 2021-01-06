Breaking News

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied bail

Julian Assange was denied bail. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been refused bail at Westminster Magistrate’s Court.

The United States government is appealing against a decision to block his extradition.

Julian Assange's partner Stella Moris was present at court for the hearing and a large crowd of protesters gathered outside, with police urging them to follow social distancing rules.

Assange entered the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sex offence allegations, which he has always denied and were eventually dropped.



This story is being updated