Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange To Be Sentenced For Bail Breach

1 May 2019, 07:05

Julian Assange faces up to a year in prison.
Julian Assange faces up to a year in prison. Picture: PA

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is facing up to a year in jail for breaching his bail.

The Australian is due to appear for sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

He was found guilty of breaching the Bail Act at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this month after seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, where the activist had sought asylum.

"Julian Assange will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court at 10:30AM [9:30 GMT] tomorrow for 'violating his bail conditions' whilst seeking & obtaining political asylum. On Thursday at 10AM there will be a hearing in Westminster Magistrate Court on the US extradition request," WikiLeaks said on Twitter.

Assange was accused of sexual offences in Sweden in 2010, and after exhausting his legal options against an extradition order, went to the Ecuadorian Embassy on June 19 2012.

A warrant for his arrest was issued 10 days later.

At the hearing following his dramatic arrest District Judge Michael Snow remanded Assange in custody and branded him a "narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interests".

The judge said: "This is a case which merits the maximum sentence, which is 12 months in the Crown Court."

Assange faces legal action in three countries - the UK, Sweden and the US.

Swedish authorities have said they are considering reopening their investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

The 47-year-old also faces legal proceedings in the US, with the US Attorney’s Office issuing one count of conspiring with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in the hacking of intelligence computers to reveal controversial intelligence operations in the United States.

