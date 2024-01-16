Wilko set for comeback with ‘bigger and better’ return to the high street as locations of new stores revealed

New locations for Wilko stores have been revealed after the brand was saved in a £5m rescue deal. Picture: Alamy

By Sukhmani Sethi

Wilko will be announcing new store locations across the UK in spring this year, with the budget-friendly store vowing to "offer shoppers everything they need”.

Two of the newest stores are expected to be in St Albans, (The Maltings) and Rotherham (Parkgate Shopping Park).

A Wilko spokesperson said: "The new Wilko stores will offer shoppers everything they need to get all their homes and garden jobs done - wilko-brand products that simply help alongside well-known brands."

The “bigger and better” stores will offer customers new shopping features that are popular with other retailers, such as next-day delivery and flexible payment terms.

CEO of Wilko, Alex Simpkin said: “The initial reaction to the new concept stores has been even better than we’d hoped, we’ve seen queues of both returning and new customers at the store launches and the feedback is giving us the confidence we need to continue with our store opening plans.

“We’re in advanced negotiations with a number of landlords and are continuing to review all options as a part of our roll-out plan. Any interested agents or landlords should get in touch.

“We’ll continue to endeavour to give ex-wilko employees priority as a part of the recruitment process for the new stores.”

This comes after Wilko announced that it would be shutting down all of its stores in September last year in the largest retail failure since Woolworths in 2008.

It came as a devastating blow to Wilko employees with up to 12,500 jobs lost in the collapse of the High Street giant.

The retailer called in administrators PwC in a after a last-minute rescue bid with a potential takeover by HMV owner Doug Putman fell through.

But the retailer has been scooped up from the brink of extinction following a £5m deal from multi-channel retailer, The Range, to the relief of shoppers.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wilko said: “We'll be prioritising all ex-wilko employees for roles in our new stores, so keep an eye out for when recruitment opens shortly.”

When the store announced that it would be launching the brand online, customers shared their enthusiasm for the opportunity to return as loyal customers to the brand.

One user said: “Runs straight to the garden section.”

Another said: “Totally elated.”

The retailer said: "We’re so overwhelmed by the love for Wilko and are pleased to announce that wilko.com is available to shop online – with new lines being added every day.

"You'll start to see your favourite Wilko-own brand products returning soon”.