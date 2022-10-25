'World's a darker place': Will and Grace actor Leslie Jordan dies aged 67 after Los Angeles car crash

Leslie Jordan died aged 67. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Will and Grace star Leslie Jordan has died aged 67 after a car crash.

His representative said the world is a "much darker place" after the tragedy in Los Angeles on Monday.

Mr Jordan, an Emmy-winning actor who also appeared in American Horror Story, saw his popularity increase further in 2021 when he posted videos of himself to Instagram during lockdown.

TMZ and the Los Angeles Times said unnamed police sources confirmed his death in a crash.

His representative said: "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

"Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Mr Jordan won his Emmy for outstanding guest actor in 2005 thanks to his role in Will and Grace.

His Instagram videos would feature stories about Hollywood or his childhood, mixed with light-hearted footage like him completing an indoor obstacle course.

He had almost six million followers on Instagram and 2.3m on TikTok at the time of his death.

Earlier in October he released a gospel album called "Company's Comin'" featuring Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder and Tanya Tucker and wrote a new book titled How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived."