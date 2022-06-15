Inside William and Kate's move as the royal couple prepare to swap Kensington for Windsor

15 June 2022, 15:44 | Updated: 15 June 2022, 16:01

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move to Windsor
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move to Windsor. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move from Kensington to Windsor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Royal couple, who have reportedly been searching for the perfect property for a number of months, are insisting on "nothing too showy" as royal insiders revealed the details behind the move.

Here is everything you need to know.

Why are Kate and William moving to Windsor?

1. To be closer to the Queen

One of the main reasons William and Kate want to pack up and move is so that the family can be closer to the Queen, 96, who is suffering from "episodic mobility issues".

2. To be closer to Kate's family and other Royals

The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents also live within driving distance of their new pad and other Royals live on the huge estate including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who live at Frogmore Cottage, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex reside Bagshot Park.

Read more: Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

3. Fantastic local schools for George, Charlotte and Louis

A source told The Sun: "The added bonus is they can send George, Charlotte and Louis to school together locally."

Prince William attended the prestigious Windsor school of Eton and Kate Middleton went to the boarding school of Marlborough which is around an hour's drive away.

4. A more rural upbringing for the children

The source added: "The three children will enjoy running around and playing in the gardens, which is the kind of life they enjoy so much when at Anmer Hall."

Where are they going to live?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The four bedroom property sits on the 655-acre royal estate and does not require any additional security or costly renovations.

The Grade-II listed building was built in 1831 as part of the Crown Estate and is a short walk to Windsor Castle and St George's Chapel.

Read more: 'It's him or me': Prince William blocked Andrew's royal comeback with bombshell ultimatum

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move to Windsor
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move to Windsor. Picture: Alamy

There will be no live-in staff at the cottage as the couple reportedly "were adamant they didn't want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer".

A source revealed: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff."

When are they expected to move?

The Cambridges have reportedly been planning the move for months.

They are expected to move this summer, so that their three children can start at a new school at the beginning of term.

Will they keep Kensington Palace?

It is thought William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family's London home and the apartment will be used as staff offices.

The family will also continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People flocked to beaches and parks to enjoy the hot weather.

Hottest day of the year confirmed as London basks in 28C heat with warning issued

A four-year-old girl suffered horrific burns from a giant hogweed plant in Bolton.

Giant hogweed warning as girl, 4, suffers horrific burns while playing in park

Heineken has denounced a phishing attempt using its brand

Heineken beer scam: WhatsApp users warned over Father's Day phishing attempt

Petrol pump filling up car

When will petrol prices come down in the UK? And why are they rising again?

Monkeypox could be renamed after accusations of racism

Monkeypox to be renamed after accusations it's racist

The British Museum Chair was speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Britain and Greece could strike 'deal' to share Elgin Marbles, George Osborne tells LBC

Netflix is bringing Squid Game to life in the form of a game show

Squid Game comes to life with players given the chance to compete for £3.7m prize

Sarah Campbell sexually abused a 15-year-old boy and claimed he raped her when she faced prosecution

Mum who 'dragged boy, 15, into world of drugs and sex' jailed after having his baby

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Britain will see the biggest rail strikes since 1989. Which train lines will be in service?

New map shows rail strikes set to cripple network - which lines will be affected?

Tower Bridge and Hyde Park full of sunbathers

London heatwave 2022: Full forecast and Met Office health alert revealed

A Russian man has been arrested at Gatwick airport on suspicion of spying for the regime of Vladimir Putin

'Putin spy' arrested at Gatwick after MI5 and counterterrorism investigation

The EU has announced fresh legal action against the UK over changes to Northern Ireland Protocol

EU starts Brexit legal action against UK over 'illegal' changes to NI Protocol

Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell and on trial for murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty

Parents 'murdered 10-week-old baby hours after being told she'd be taken into care'

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a dramatic withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights

Boris refuses to rule out leaving European human rights treaty after Rwanda fight

Animal rights activist Shakira Free Miles lost her job after rescuing a turkey and keeping it in her university accommodation, a tribunal heard

Vet nurse and vegan activist sacked after hiding 'liberated' turkey in uni flat

Latest News

See more Latest News

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov

West urged to step up arms deliveries to Ukraine as Nato defence ministers meet
A boy at a tea shop in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan government minister criticised over ‘drink less tea’ plea
Anita Wlodarczyk with her medal for the women’s hammer at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Olympic champion out for season after injury sustained chasing thief
Lars Vilks

Cartoonist’s fatal car crash in Sweden an accident, authorities say
Children play in a fountain in Chicago as temperatures soared

Large parts of US hit by heatwave as temperatures soar

Methane emissions observed and measured with GHGSat's satellite at the Raspadskaya mine

Satellite spots huge burst of methane from Russian coal mine

A Ukrainian soldier

Russia targets ammunitions depot in western Ukraine

Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate
A washed out bridge from flooding at Rescue Creek in Yellowstone National Park, Montana

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

Water flows out from a gate of the Shuikou Hydropower Station in south-east China's Fujian Province

Six dead in China as rain triggers landslides and house collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes
Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides
Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London