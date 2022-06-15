Inside William and Kate's move as the royal couple prepare to swap Kensington for Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move to Windsor. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move from Kensington to Windsor.

The Royal couple, who have reportedly been searching for the perfect property for a number of months, are insisting on "nothing too showy" as royal insiders revealed the details behind the move.

Here is everything you need to know.

Why are Kate and William moving to Windsor?

1. To be closer to the Queen

One of the main reasons William and Kate want to pack up and move is so that the family can be closer to the Queen, 96, who is suffering from "episodic mobility issues".

2. To be closer to Kate's family and other Royals

The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents also live within driving distance of their new pad and other Royals live on the huge estate including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who live at Frogmore Cottage, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex reside Bagshot Park.

3. Fantastic local schools for George, Charlotte and Louis

A source told The Sun: "The added bonus is they can send George, Charlotte and Louis to school together locally."

Prince William attended the prestigious Windsor school of Eton and Kate Middleton went to the boarding school of Marlborough which is around an hour's drive away.

4. A more rural upbringing for the children

The source added: "The three children will enjoy running around and playing in the gardens, which is the kind of life they enjoy so much when at Anmer Hall."

Where are they going to live?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The four bedroom property sits on the 655-acre royal estate and does not require any additional security or costly renovations.

The Grade-II listed building was built in 1831 as part of the Crown Estate and is a short walk to Windsor Castle and St George's Chapel.

There will be no live-in staff at the cottage as the couple reportedly "were adamant they didn't want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer".

A source revealed: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff."

When are they expected to move?

The Cambridges have reportedly been planning the move for months.

They are expected to move this summer, so that their three children can start at a new school at the beginning of term.

Will they keep Kensington Palace?

It is thought William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family's London home and the apartment will be used as staff offices.

The family will also continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.