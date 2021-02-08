Will schools open in the summer holidays 2021?

School summer holidays could be reduced in 2021 to make up for the Covid lockdown. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

When are the school summer holidays 2021? And will the summer holidays be reduced because of coronavirus? Latest plans to help pupils catch up on missed school work revealed.

Primary and secondary schools are currently closed for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic leaving concerns pupils could be missing out on too much school work.

In the latest education discussions, it has been revealed school days could be extended or the summer holidays reduced. to help students catch up on the missed school work the third Covid lockdown has brought.

The Department for Education are thought to be discussing plans to help children recover with after-school classes also believed to be another option.

The plans come as the Government get ready to set out their roadmap out of lockdown 3 in England which is believed to have prioritised the reopening of schools.

So when are the school summer holidays? And will schools stay open in the summer holidays 2021? Here’s what’s been said so far:

Pupils and students in England have been homeschooled since 5th January 2021. Picture: PA

When are England’s school summer holidays 2021?

Exact dates can vary for the school holiday depending on your area and whether you go to a private or state school.

However, in general, the school summer holidays in England this year will begin from around 22/23rd July 2021 and usually last around six weeks.

School summer holidays could be reduced to four weeks suggest latest reports. Picture: PA

Will schools open in the summer holidays of 2021?

At the moment, no confirmed plan has been announced as to how schools will catch up following their closures in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reducing the summer holidays in 2021 is just one idea along with extended school days and after-school programmes run by charities and volunteers.

The Government did not comment on the idea of reducing the school holidays to four weeks but did confirm they will be putting in extra funding.

They said: “We will invest a further £300million in tutoring programmes, building on the existing £1billion Covid Catch-Up Fund, but the Prime Minister has been clear that extended schools closures have had a huge impact on pupils’ education, which will take more than a year to make up.

“The Government will work with parents, teachers and schools to develop a long-term plan to make sure pupils have the chance to make up their lost education.”