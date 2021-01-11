Will teachers and the police get Covid-19 vaccine? Questions over updated priority list

11 January 2021, 12:06

Teachers and police officers could be moved up the coronavirus vaccine priority list in a bid to get children back to school as soon as possible.

Coronavirus vaccine hubs have been rolled out across the country in a bid to get the most vulnerable vaccinated against Covid-19 before mid-February.

And as one of the latest developments in the priority list for the Covid immunisation, it’s been said that teachers and police officers could be moved up the list.

MP and vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has said the second phase of the vaccine rollout could include those in the education sector and the police in order to help schools return as soon and as safe as possible.

Critical workers could also be in the “highest category of phase two”.

At present, only frontline NHS workers and those who are most vulnerable are entitled to the coronavirus jabs but Nadhim Zahawi has revealed the possibility of extending in the next stages.

He said that while no official discussions had been had yet, the “critical role of the professions” would certainly be talked about at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Will teachers be getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

Nadhim Zahawi said the critical role in which teachers play would certainly cause a discussion around coronavirus vaccine priority.

Plans are yet to be spoken about and set in place, but as primary and secondary schools across England are closed for a second time, officials are keen to have them back in classrooms as soon as possible.

A plan will be put in place by mid-February, a loose lockdown end date, to help schools reopen properly.

Will police officers be getting the Covid vaccine?

During his interview he said: “We will very quickly move onto those other critical workers in the economy and, of course, those who are doing an incredible job, like our policemen and women in protecting us and enforcing the rules at the moment, will also be in that highest category of phase two.”

