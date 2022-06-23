Together on canvas: William and Kate stun in their first official joint portrait

Kate and William have released their first official portrait. Picture: Jamie Coreth/Fine Art Commissions/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Kate and William will make a surprise appearance in Cambridge to unveil the first portrait of them together as a couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will arrive at the 200-year-old Fitzwilliam Museum today to unveil the painting by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth this lunchtime.

In the stunning artwork, Prince William is depicted in a black suit with a white shirt and blue tie while Kate is wearing the emerald green Vampire's Wife gown she wore while on a visit to Ireland in 2020.

The pair also have the arms around each other with the painting showing them gazing off into the distance.

The portrait was commissioned last year by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, as a gift to Cambridgeshire.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official portrait. Picture: Jamie Coreth/Fine Art Commissions

With this brief in mind, the artist worked to incorporate the city of Cambridge into the portrait by painting the background with the tones and colours of many of the historical stone buildings that are synonymous with the city.

The portrait also includes the use of a hexagonal architectural motif which can be seen on buildings across Cambridge.

Members of the public will be able to view the portrait at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum for an initial period of three years, after which the artwork will be exhibited in other community spaces and galleries around Cambridgeshire.

Artist Jamie Coreth said: "It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

The portrait is modelled off a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a visit to the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Alamy

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives.

"The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it."