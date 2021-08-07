William and Kate share new photo of Princess Charlotte taking part in butterfly count

7 August 2021, 12:41 | Updated: 7 August 2021, 13:28

Princess Charlotte is seen cupping a butterfly
Princess Charlotte is seen cupping a butterfly. Picture: Alamy

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte with a butterfly as part of a charity's insect scheme.

The Big Butterfly Count sees people venture out to count the insects – described as "extremely important" to the ecosystem.

Princess Charlotte, six, is seen holding a Red Admiral in an image shared on William and Kate's social media pages.

They were taken near the family's Norfolk home as they took part in the count, which is run by Butterfly Conservation.

The count, which began on July 16, is set to end on Sunday. It has seen those taking part use an app to send their butterfly sightings.

The Cambridges said: "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.

Read more: George's eighth birthday marked with picture that remembers Philip

Read more: William and Kate 'to spend more time in Scotland to help save Union'

"Butterfly Conservation are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important.

"Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.

"Hopefully you can beat last year's total @savebutterflies!"

