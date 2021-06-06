William and Kate 'to spend more time in Scotland to help save Union'

6 June 2021, 08:51 | Updated: 6 June 2021, 08:52

William and Kate are reportedly to be spending more time in Scotland
William and Kate are reportedly to be spending more time in Scotland. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to be asked to spend more time in Scotland under plans reportedly being drawn up by palace officials to bolster the Union.

Kate and William would spend additional time at Balmoral and strengthen ties with their former university town of St Andrews if the proposals go ahead, according to the Sunday Times.

The report comes just days after the couple's tour of Scotland in which William said the country was "so important" to himself and wife.

On the final day of their visit, William and Kate held a meeting with Gordon Brown who has recently launched a renewed campaign to save the Union.

READ MORE: Tony Blair: 'Time to distinguish' between people who have and haven't had jab

READ MORE: Home Secretary: Social media firms must delete migrant crossing videos

The couple sat down for talks with the former prime minister and his wife Sarah at the Queen's official Edinburgh residence.

William later gave a highly personal farewell speech as his week-long tour drew to a close, describing how Scotland has "shaped" him and praising its people and values.

The argument over Scottish independence has intensified after the Scottish National Party's landslide victory in the Holyrood election in May, which also produced the largest pro-independence majority in the Parliament in the history of devolution.

Boris Johnson has since stood by his pre-election position, saying the focus should be on the recovery from Covid-19 and not on another independence referendum.

Last month, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "During his time in Scotland Prince William has spoken to a broad range of people from different communities including politicians from across the political spectrum."

The duke sat down for talks with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and also met Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland.

Soon after the Holyrood election Mr Brown announced his Our Scottish Future think tank which will become a "campaigning movement" seeking to appeal to "middle Scotland", those who are not entrenched in their positions on the union or independence.

Mr Brown, who played a key role in the No campaign during the 2014 vote, has said those in middle Scotland are "patriots not nationalists" who want to see greater cooperation between the UK's governments.

Ahead of the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 the Queen reportedly said she hoped voters would "think very carefully about the future".

Before the Queen's reported comment Buckingham Palace had issued a statement, following speculation she was growing increasingly concerned about Scotland breaking away, saying any suggestion the monarch would wish to influence the outcome of the referendum was "categorically wrong".

Speaking in Edinburgh at the closing ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, William said about some of the memorable individuals he had met: "These people make Scotland the vibrant, friendly, innovative and determined place Catherine and I love, and is so important to us."

The duke who is the assembly's Lord High Commissioner added: "I'm shaped by this place.

"The abiding affection I feel for it is rooted in my experience of its everyday life in people, relationships, and its ethic of neighbourliness."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Workers prepare the Liberty Enlightening the World by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

France’s smaller Statue of Liberty to join big sister for US independence day
People enjoy the beach in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Spain welcomes vaccinated tourists after easing of restrictions
Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Israel’s police block ultranationalists’ procession in Jerusalem’s Old City
Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison

Colin Pitchfork: Murderer and rapist can be freed from prison, parole board says
E-scooters are available to hire in parts of London

E-scooters for hire in London: What are the rules?

England footballers have decided to take the knee at the Euros

Tory MP compares England footballers taking the knee to Nazi salute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply don't support a delay to lockdown easing.'

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply doesn't support a delay to lockdown easing'
E-scooter v Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London -E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'
Nick Ferrari challenged the Solicitor General

Nick Ferrari challenges Solicitor General over migrants collected from French waters
Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London