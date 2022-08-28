Feuding brothers William and Harry will no longer mark Diana's death together in public commemorations

Harry and William have ended their public commemoration of Diana's death. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Prince William and Prince Harry will no longer mark the anniversary of Princess Diana's death together in public.

The brothers will instead commemorate her privately with their families, and separate from each other.

That is in contrast to the 20th anniversary events in 2017, when they created a memorial garden at Kensington Palace, lent her possessions to an exhibition and met with members of the public.

But William and Harry, who are in the midst of a troubled relationship, have now made it clear those events would be their last public events to commemorate the anniversary "for the foreseeable future", The Telegraph reports.

William has returned from visiting the Queen at Balmoral with his family while Prince Harry is expected to be at his California home with Meghan Markle.

They are due to fly to the UK in September and stay at Frogmore Cottage – not far from Adelaide Cottage where the Cambridges are setting up their new home – though the two families are not expected to spend time together.

William is not expected to spend time with Harry next month. Picture: Getty

It comes amid reports that Prince Charles is making regular visits to the Queen in Balmoral as she continues to experience her mobility issues.

It has been said the visits could be a sign of the heir to the throne's concern for her.

The monarch, 96, is not set to leave her Scottish estate because of her mobility problems and is expected to appoint the new Prime Minister from there, instead of travelling back down to Buckingham Palace for the traditional kissing hands.

The Queen has had to cancel a number of events in recent years that she would ordinarily want to attend, but she did delight fans with her Platinum Jubilee appearances over the summer.

She was last seen getting off her plane at Aberdeen airport on July 21.

And now The Sun reports that Charles has regularly made morning visits to Balmoral.

Majesty Magazine's Ingrid Seward told the newspaper: "It's highly unusual for Prince Charles to make these kinds of impromptu visits to see his mother."