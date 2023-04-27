Exclusive

'On absolute ice': Feuding William and Harry are 'totally estranged and unlikely to speak at coronation'

27 April 2023, 18:14 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 19:50

The brothers are totally estranged, an expert has said
Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is like "ice" and the brothers are "totally estranged" with any contact between them unlikely to happen before the coronation, a royal expert has said.

The former Vanity Fair editor told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that things are unlikely to get better while Harry reflects on his life and resents William for, in Harry's eyes, making him the "spare" to the heir.

"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation," she said.

"I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice. The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times.

"So, there's no contact between them, I'm told."

Harry is due to fly in for the coronation, but the trip is only expected to be brief and there is speculation over whether he or any of the royals will attempt to use the ceremony as a chance to start rebuilding bridges.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert

Tina Brown: ‘Their relationship right now is on absolute ice!’

William is "totally estranged" from Harry
Picture: Alamy

Ms Brown believes Charles would like his sons to repair their relationship but she worries that would take a long time.

She pointed to the breakdown of the relationship between George VI and his brother Edward VIII, whose reign ended over his plans to marry Wallis Simpson.

"I think Charles wants to have some kind of rapprochement," Ms Brown said.

Read more: 'Homesick' Prince Harry was 'desperate' to go to the coronation and 'repeatedly tried to make plans with King Charles'

"But I think it's going to take years… It never happened between George VI and the Duke of Windsor, it just got worse. Alienations tend to get worse as time goes by, rather than better."

It has been reported that Harry still has no idea where he will sit during the coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Meghan will not attend the coronation and instead stay at home in California to celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry is unlikely to get in touch with William at the coronation
Picture: Alamy

She has denied she is staying in the US because an unnamed senior member of the royal family expressed concern about the skin colour of Archie when she was pregnant with him.

A spokesman for the Duchess of Sussex said she is not thinking about "conversations from four years ago".

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating," the spokesperson said.

Harry has recently been embroiled in legal action against News Group Newspapers, in which he has disclosed a number of claims to the High Court.

Prince William was "completely unaware" his brother planned to reveal details of an alleged secret phone hacking payout until it was made public, insiders claimed.

The Prince of Wales was given the "very large" secret payout by Rupert Murdoch's media business to settle a phone-hacking claim, according to court filings.

It is claimed William was given the sum in 2020 following a legal claim made against the owner of The Sun and the News of the World.

According to Prince Harry, the "£1 million" payment shows the existence of a "secret agreement" between the royals and News Group Newspapers (NGN), which came about partly in an attempt to rehabilitate the Queen.

NGN, which published The Sun, is being sued over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

It has denied that ever happened at The Sun and wants the court to throw the case out.

Jennifer McLellan

British woman describes her family's 'terrifying' dash for Sudan escape amid hail of bullets
King Charles wearing a black suit and waving alongside the Diamond Jubilee Coach which he has chosen for his coronation day

Why King Charles III broke tradition and chose Diamond Jubilee Coach for coronation procession
Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on April 13

Guardsman spoke of ‘murder’ and may still possess secrets, prosecutors say

Firebomb attack victims "lucky to be alive” as police treat East London arson as transphobic hate crime

Firebomb victims 'lucky to be alive' as police treat East London arson attack as transphobic hate crime
Tom Daley's husband appeared in court on Thursday

Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial after denying assault charge following 'nightclub row'
Heavily pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at her Glasgow home. Police are searching woodland for her fiance

Police scour woodland and reservoir in hunt for fiancé of teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead at Glasgow flat
Lupita and Carmen Andrade are 22-year-old conjoined twins.

Conjoined twins share a pelvis, vagina and a liver – but one has a boyfriend and theConjoined twins share a pelvis, vagina and a liver – but one has a boyfriend and the other is asexual
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court

Russia denies visit to American reporter in visa retaliation

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, meets Pope Francis at The Vatican

Ukraine wants Pope to help get children back from Russia

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen gives a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice

Nurses' strike in England to be cut short by one day, judge rules

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

King Charles III waving alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Take That where his Coronation Concert will happen

Who is performing at King Charles's Coronation Concert? And who declined?

Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Will Camilla be crowned Queen after King Charles's Coronation?

King Charles's Coronation will be reflective of today as he makes important changes to royal traditions

King Charles’s Coronation guide: Start time, where to watch it and ceremony details revealed

"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom

