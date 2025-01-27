Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince William and Kate took part in a Holocaust Memorial Day service in London on Monday to mark the 80th anniversary.

Kate joined her husband the Prince of Wales, who described their attendance as "a great honour", at Guildhall in central London on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The annual event remembers the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, as well as the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution and those who died in subsequent genocides.

William, wearing a navy suit and blue tie, and Kate, wearing all black, were greeted on arrival by Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, and its chairwoman of trustees Laura Marks.

Speaking to Ms Marks-Woldman, Kate described the commemorations as "so important", adding: "It is great to be here today with my husband."

The Princess of Wales meets Steven Frank (centre) and Maurice Peltz, during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.
The Princess of Wales meets Steven Frank (centre) and Maurice Peltz, during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The pair were then shown to the Old Library where they met with two tables of survivors and their families.

After having formal handshakes, Kate then gave one survivor, Yvonne Bernstein, 87, a warm hug before they clasped each other's hands as they sat together and spoke.

The princess said: "(It is) such a treat for me (to see) an old friend."

On the second table, Kate also hugged and spoke at length with fellow survivor Steven Frank, 89.

The roughly 50 Holocaust survivors in attendance were then gathered for a group photo, with the royals initially continuing to chat with their table as they assembled.

The Princess of Wales meets Robert Berkowitz during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.
The Princess of Wales meets Robert Berkowitz during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

William and Kate joined the photo alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Once taken, Sir Keir could be heard saying to one survivor that the photo was "fantastic".

All guests then moved to the Great Hall for a special ceremony.

The hall's walls, ceiling and chandeliers were lit purple as the London Youth Chamber Choir performed with an orchestra on stage.

Several extracts from memoirs written by Jewish people during the Holocaust were read out, while the testimonies of survivors were also played on TV screens.

In a short speech, William said: "I am honoured to join you today to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and to remember the millions murdered during the Holocaust and in subsequent genocides.

"We also remember those survivors who have lived with scars, both mental and physical.

Steven Frank meets The Princess of Wales during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.
Steven Frank meets The Princess of Wales during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"Their bravery, in sharing with us the most harrowing moments of their lives, are extremely powerful and ensure that we never forget. I assure them we never will."

The prince then read an extract from the book Holocaust Heroes, which made reference to the efforts made by his great-grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, to help a Jewish family in need.

Giving his own speech, Sir Keir said the Holocaust was a "collective endeavour" by ordinary people "consumed by the hatred of difference".

The Prime Minister said: "We start by remembering the six million Jewish victims and by defending the truth against anyone who would deny it. So we will have a National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre to speak this truth for eternity.

"But as we remember, we must also act. Because we say never again, but where was never again in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur, or the acts of genocide against Yazidi.

"Today, we have to make those words mean more. So we will make Holocaust education a truly national endeavour."

BRITAIN-HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL-WWII-ANNIVERSARY-ROYALS
BRITAIN-HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL-WWII-ANNIVERSARY-ROYALS. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir said all schools would teach the Holocaust and give opportunities to hear a recorded survivor testimony so that "we can develop that empathy for others and that appreciation of our common humanity, which is the ultimate way to defeat the hatred of difference".

Other political attendees at the event were Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey, as well as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

At the end of the ceremony William and Kate each appeared on stage to gather a flame and light their own candles.

