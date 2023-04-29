William 'to feature in intimate fly-on-the-wall documentary' after Harry's Netflix series

William is due to feature in a fly-on-the-wall documentary. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William is set to star in a fly-on-the-wall TV series in the wake of Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.

The Prince of Wales has agreed to allow ITV cameras to follow him on his journey across the UK promoting a homelessness project.

It is described as one of the most intimate portrayals of the future king and his family, and will give insights into his life as a senior royal.

It comes just months after Harry released his six-part docuseries with Netflix, in which he and Meghan gave their version of events as to how they met and their departure as working royals.

ITV reportedly hopes to air the series in the summer and has ambitions for more to follow.

A source said: "This is pretty extraordinary — it's never been done before.

"Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.

"He's keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.

The show will give insights into William's life. Picture: Alamy

"He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people."

The source told The Sun the series will be a "dramatic contrast" to Harry's recent media, with a focus on showing how William works.

Harry's Netflix series was portrayed as a way of the Sussexes getting their version of events out.

It did not contain as many damaging claims as his book, Spare, which came out shortly after, in which he flung accusations against his brother and the royal family.

William and Kate celebrated 12 years by posting a photo of them on a bike trip. Picture: Social media

Earlier on Saturday, William and Kate celebrated their 12th anniversary together by posting a photo of each other on bikes.

The couple are pictured smiling as they stop by the side of a country lane.

It was taken during sunny weather in Norfolk last year.

The couple's official Twitter account said "12 years" and posted a heart emoji.

They married in Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011 after an eight-year relationship.