William 'to delay Windsor Castle switch' as George, Charlotte and Louis move, start school and lose Queen in same week

11 September 2022, 14:18 | Updated: 11 September 2022, 14:30

William and Kate want to avoid more disruption
William and Kate want to avoid more disruption. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William will delay moving his family to Windsor Castle to avoid disrupting their children who have only just moved house, started school and lost their great-grandmother in less than a week.

The Prince of Wales wants to avoid upheaval and bring some element of normality after one of the most moving weeks of their lives.

They had moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, leaving behind the hustle and bustle of London, and going on the school run to Lambrook.

It is expected that the family will either move to the castle or one of the larger houses, The Telegraph said.

But it is understood royal officials have been told William wants to let children settle in school before any more disruption happens to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Read more: Her final journey: Thousands line streets as Queen's coffin travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh

A source said: "They won't be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years, but things can change when family dynamics are taken into account and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now.

"They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children."

It was previously reported that William and Kate would have to go without a live-in nanny because Adelaide Cottage did not have room for Maria Borrallo, who would have to live elsewhere but stay on the payroll.

They wanted to be closer to the Queen at the time, and have a more modest life.

William looked at tributes to his late grandmother at Windsor Castle along with Kate, and, in a surprising move, he invited Harry and Meghan to join them.

Live updates: Thousands to line the streets as Queen's coffin begins journey from Balmoral

It reportedly involved negotiations between William's party and the Sussexes.

William paid tribute to his "grannie" on Saturday, saying: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the realms and the Commonwealth was absolute.

"So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful."

