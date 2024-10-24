Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges

24 October 2024, 05:23

Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy
Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The investigation into a car crash that saw a 4x4 plough into a school in south-west London, killing two, is to reopen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon on July 6 last year.

Several others were injured when the 4x4 crashed through a fence and collided with a building.

The woman crashed her Land Rover Defender into the end of year tea party at school in Wimbledon in July last year. She was arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Crown Prosecution Service said earlier this year that the driver would face no criminal charges after medical experts ruled she suffered an epileptic seizure at the wheel.

Read more: Driver who ploughed into south London school end-of-year tea party, leaving two girls dead, to face no charges

Read more: Families' call for justice as driver who ploughed into school garden party killing two girls will face no charges

File photo dated 6/7/2023 of a Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School
File photo dated 6/7/2023 of a Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School. Picture: Alamy

The CPS said the driver had no prior diagnosis of a medical condition and had never had a seizure before.

Confirming that the case would be reopened, a spokesman for the Met told the Mail: "We believe this further investigative work will address all questions raised by the families affected.

"It will be undertaken by an accredited senior investigating officer and team with experience in homicide investigations."

Investigators will reconsider the medical evidence of the driver, Clairer Freemantle's epilepsy. They will also appeal to members of the public to come forwrad qith any information.

The parents of the two girls killed in the crash welcomed the decision to reopen the case.

Nuria's father Saj Butt, said: "No parent should ever have to go through the pain my wife, Smera, and I have experienced over the past 15 months.

"The initial investigation seemed flawed and left so many unanswered questions.

Nuria Sajjad, 8, was killed in the crash
Nuria Sajjad, 8, was killed in the crash. Picture: Alamy

"Now, as we put our lives on-hold again, we can only welcome the news that a new investigation has been launched with a new, specialist and more experienced team.

"While we know nothing will bring Nuria back, we hope this new investigation will finally uncover what really happened on 6 July 2023, and at last allow us, and the hundreds of others affected by what happened, to begin some sort of healing process."

Selena's mother said: "'All we have ever wanted is a thorough and open investigation for Selena, Nuria and the other families whose lives were turned upside down one summer afternoon, whatever the outcome might be.

"Before the 6th of July 2023 I had always believed the police would be there, for anyone, at their time of need. Instead, since that day, we have been left in a strange kind of limbo not knowing why this tragedy occurred.

"This new investigation is welcome and I sincerely hope that this ongoing nightmare for all of the families and Selena's schoolmates can come to an end soon."

Selena Lau
Selena Lau. Picture: Handout

Ms Freemantle earlier expressed her "deepest sorrow" and said she had "no recollection of what took place" after losing consciousness because of an epileptic seizure at the wheel.

In a statement to the PA news agency, she said: "Since I became aware of the terrible event that took place on July 6, the devastating consequences for all those affected have not left my thoughts and will be with me for the rest of my life.

"I have since been diagnosed as having suffered an epileptic seizure with loss of consciousness. This was not a pre-existing condition. As a result of losing consciousness I have no recollection of what took place.

Read more: Man arrested over Westminster honeytrap scandal is 'a member of the Labour Party and has been suspended'

Read more: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange touches down in Australia as a free man after US plea deal

"I can only express my deepest sorrow for the families who have suffered such dreadful loss and injury.

"As a mother, I understand there can be no words that adequately express the pain and loss resulting from what happened in those horrendous moments while I was unconscious.

"My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of the children and families affected, and especially to the parents of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Martine McCutcheon

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon opens up about shock health diagnosis as she admits she was 'in denial'

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

'Most loved' woman stabbed to death outside train station in Walsall, as family pay tribute and suspect charged

Tarzan actor Ron Ely has died aged 86

Tarzan actor Ron Ely dies aged 86, as daughter confirms death with emotional tribute

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey

Neighbour of Sara Sharif had 'door slammed in face' by stepmother after 'constant screaming and crying'

U.S. President Joe Biden Meets With European Leaders In Berlin

Starmer says slavery reparations 'not on the agenda' ahead of Commonwealth summit

v

Disposable vapes to be banned across the UK by next summer to prevent addiction among children

Labour Party Conference 2024 - Day Two

Rachel Reeves promises first Budget will be economic 'reset' for UK

Knockout Chaos - Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Fight Night

Tyson Fury reveals wife Paris had miscarriage night before losing world heavyweight title in Usyk fight

A train still on the tracks the day after the crash

Passenger killed after trains collided in rural Wales named

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people at a care home in Swanage, Dorset, have made an arrest

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three die at Dorset care home

Charge drivers per mile, says Tony Blair's think tank

Pay-per-mile car tax must be introduced in upcoming Budget, Tony Blair's think tank urges Rachel Reeves

Adam Richman New York Premiere of 'The Sitter' at Chelsea Clearview Cinema - Arrivals New York City, USA - 06.12.11

Man vs Food presenter Adam Richman offers reward after crew robbed in London while filming new TV show

BRITAIN-POLICE

Met officer sacked over offensive tweets about Jewish people, non-Muslims and 9/11

Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott have been asked to apologise after backing Chris Kaba

Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott face calls to apologise for backing Chris Kaba as Greenwich University deletes tribute

Geoff Capes' family announced the athlete's death at the age of 75

British shot put record holder and twice world's strongest man Geoff Capes dies aged 75

Three people have died and seven people have been taken to hospital

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three people at Dorset care home, police believe - as seven more in hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

CCTV images of Daniel Khalife shown in court

CCTV footage shows ex-soldier Daniel Khalife change clothes in McDonald's after 'prison escape'
Liam and Kate planned to marry within the year.

Liam Payne's girlfriend reveals they planned to get married next year in heartbreaking tribute
Emma Atkinson fell to her death from Shakespeare Towers in Leeds

'Miracle' baby fights for life after mother fell 90ft to her death from tower block window

The UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government's attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security.

UK and Germany defence pact a positive step - but how much substantial change will it actually bring?
Police and emergency services near the scene of the attack in Ankara, Turkey

Several people dead and injured after terror attack at Ankara aviation firm

Brianna Ghey

Mother of murdered teen Brianna Ghey ‘knew something like this was going to happen’ before daughter's death
"Pretty terrifying day": Wes Streeting sends "heart out" to those affected as three dead at care home.

'Pretty terrifying day': Wes Streeting sends 'heart out' to affected as three dead at Dorset care home
Flights have been suspended at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport passengers face travel chaos as flights suspended due to 'suspicious vehicle'
France is ramping up border controls with its European neighbours

Tourists face further delays as France ramps up border controls amid concerns over terrorism and migrant crisis
Idris Elba will move to Africa 'within the next decade' to create 'Zollywood' in boost to film industry

Idris Elba will move to Africa 'within the next decade' and build 'Zollywood' in boost to continent's film industry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News