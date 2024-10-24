Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges

Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The investigation into a car crash that saw a 4x4 plough into a school in south-west London, killing two, is to reopen.

Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon on July 6 last year.

Several others were injured when the 4x4 crashed through a fence and collided with a building.

The woman crashed her Land Rover Defender into the end of year tea party at school in Wimbledon in July last year. She was arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Crown Prosecution Service said earlier this year that the driver would face no criminal charges after medical experts ruled she suffered an epileptic seizure at the wheel.

File photo dated 6/7/2023 of a Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School. Picture: Alamy

The CPS said the driver had no prior diagnosis of a medical condition and had never had a seizure before.

Confirming that the case would be reopened, a spokesman for the Met told the Mail: "We believe this further investigative work will address all questions raised by the families affected.

"It will be undertaken by an accredited senior investigating officer and team with experience in homicide investigations."

Investigators will reconsider the medical evidence of the driver, Clairer Freemantle's epilepsy. They will also appeal to members of the public to come forwrad qith any information.

The parents of the two girls killed in the crash welcomed the decision to reopen the case.

Nuria's father Saj Butt, said: "No parent should ever have to go through the pain my wife, Smera, and I have experienced over the past 15 months.

"The initial investigation seemed flawed and left so many unanswered questions.

Nuria Sajjad, 8, was killed in the crash. Picture: Alamy

"Now, as we put our lives on-hold again, we can only welcome the news that a new investigation has been launched with a new, specialist and more experienced team.

"While we know nothing will bring Nuria back, we hope this new investigation will finally uncover what really happened on 6 July 2023, and at last allow us, and the hundreds of others affected by what happened, to begin some sort of healing process."

Selena's mother said: "'All we have ever wanted is a thorough and open investigation for Selena, Nuria and the other families whose lives were turned upside down one summer afternoon, whatever the outcome might be.

"Before the 6th of July 2023 I had always believed the police would be there, for anyone, at their time of need. Instead, since that day, we have been left in a strange kind of limbo not knowing why this tragedy occurred.

"This new investigation is welcome and I sincerely hope that this ongoing nightmare for all of the families and Selena's schoolmates can come to an end soon."

Selena Lau. Picture: Handout

Ms Freemantle earlier expressed her "deepest sorrow" and said she had "no recollection of what took place" after losing consciousness because of an epileptic seizure at the wheel.

In a statement to the PA news agency, she said: "Since I became aware of the terrible event that took place on July 6, the devastating consequences for all those affected have not left my thoughts and will be with me for the rest of my life.

"I have since been diagnosed as having suffered an epileptic seizure with loss of consciousness. This was not a pre-existing condition. As a result of losing consciousness I have no recollection of what took place.

"I can only express my deepest sorrow for the families who have suffered such dreadful loss and injury.

"As a mother, I understand there can be no words that adequately express the pain and loss resulting from what happened in those horrendous moments while I was unconscious.

"My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of the children and families affected, and especially to the parents of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau."