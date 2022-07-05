Breaking News

Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios has been charged with allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Wimbledon hopeful Nick Kyrgios has been charged with allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend in Canberra.

The 27-year-old, who is through to the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon tournament in London, is due to appear in an Australian court next month.

In a statement given to The Canberra Times, police in Australia said: "ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021."

It is understood the charge, which carries a maximum jail sentence of two years, relates to an allegation Kyrgios grabbed his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari.

Barrister Jason Moffett, who represents Kyrgios, confirmed his client was aware of the charge.

"It's in the context of a domestic relationship," he told The Canberra Times.

He said: "The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously."

Read more: Wimbledon 2022 begins with return of capacity crowds for first time in three years

The world number 40 is through to the quarter finals at Wimbledon, and is due to play Chilean's Cristian Garín on Wednesday.

Kyrgios has been fined twice so far in the tournament for spitting into the crowd and swearing, after lashing out at the chair umpire as crowds booed him while playing on court.

He beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday to make the last eight at the All England Club for a second time, the same number of fines he has received during this tournament.

It took only 12 minutes for the Australian to kick off on day two of the tournament.

Speaking about crowd noise to umpire Marija Cicak in the first set, Kyrgios said: "You can't f***ing decide to talk to me in the middle of the point when I'm about to do a backhand, it can't be happening bro.

"They can watch the tennis but speaking and shouting out in the middle of the point, like why? I don't know where it was."

He lost his temper for a second time when he told the umpire he heard "racial slurs" from the crowd, saying: "So pure disrespect from a spectator to an athlete is acceptable at Wimbledon? But you don't accept a hat with two logos? When's the line?

"That's acceptable, racism is acceptable so when does it stop? So where's the line?"

Kyrgios received a 10,000 US dollars (£8,260) punishment after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb, and a 4,000 dollars (£3,300) fine for swearing during Saturday's fiery clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Read more: 'I don't boo when they're scanning their shopping': Kyrgios rant at Wimbledon

A third punishment could be on the horizon given Kyrgios, who has regularly clashed with line judges at this grand slam, broke the strict dress code at Wimbledon when he wore red Air Jordan trainers and a red cap for an on-court interview following his most recent victory.