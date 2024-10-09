Wimbledon to get rid of line judges for first time in its 147-year history as electronic line calling comes in

Wimbledon has got rid of line judges for the first time in its history. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Wimbledon is set to get rid of its line judges from next year, bringing in electronic line calling throughout the tournament.

Electronic line calling is already widely used in tennis, including at the US Open and Australian Open.

Since 2007, the officials in SW19 have been helped by the Hawk-Eye electronic judging system on some courts. has assisted the officials at Wimbledon on certain courts, but the system will now be fully automated across the site, including during qualifying at Roehampton.

Chief executive Sally Bolton said: "The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation.

A line judge watches on as Gael Monfils of France slips and falls into a line judge during his third round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. Picture: Alamy

"Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.

"For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.

"We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously.

"Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service."

A line judge looks for a call during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

The French Open, which has relied solely on human officials, is now the outlier, although it may well follow suit, with all ATP Tour events to feature the technology from next year.

One major concern for Wimbledon had been the loss of a prestigious opportunity for officials and the effect this could have at the lower levels of the sport.

Meanwhile, a change to the schedule next year will see the two singles finals pushed back from 2pm on the final Saturday and Sunday to 4pm, with the men's and women's doubles finals to be held first at 1pm.