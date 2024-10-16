Winds of up to 80mph set to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Heavy winds are set to batter the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

The Met Office has warned winds of up to 80mph are set to batter the UK this weekend, with heavy rain warnings also in place.

Issuing a yellow warning for wind, the Met said a "windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday".

Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to experience the worst of the windy weather, with gusts of up to 80mph set to batter exposed areas.

The Met warned of potential damage to houses and a slight chance of “danger to life” as the heavy wins arrive on Sunday.

The warnings are expected to last until Monday.

It comes as heavy rains hit the UK, with two yellow weather warnings in place for Wednesday evening.

The Met Office said: “Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a 6 hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales.

“A few places may see 50-80 mm of rainfall in 6 hours. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the south of the warning area, with lightning an additional hazard.”

Despite the downpours, UK temperatures over the next few days are forecast to be above average for the time of year.

East Anglia and the Home Counties could reach 22C (71.6F) and most regions are projected to have temperatures in the mid-teens on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

This comes after some counties in the UK experienced more than 250% of their average rainfall in September, with six counties in England experiencing record levels.