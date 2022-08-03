Wind turbine erupts into huge blaze sending smoke billowing across city

The turbine filled the sky with plumes of smoke. Picture: Twitter/Lewis Scott

By Emma Soteriou

A thick blanket of smoke has filled the sky after a wind turbine went up in flames on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene after receiving "multiple calls" about the incident.

Dramatic images shared across social media showed parts of the turbine fall to the ground as it continued to burn in the grass surrounding it.

The blackened turbine on Oak Road Fields, between Clough Road and Sutton Fields, sent plumes of smoke into Hull, consuming the city.

Lewis Scott, who took a number of pictures, tweeted: "Wind turbine in North Hull in a major bother this morning - huge fire, and looks to be falling apart. Acrid black smoke drifting east across the city."

Humberside Fire & Rescue said on Twitter: "We are receiving multiple calls regarding a fire involving the wind turbine on Oak Road fields between Clough Road and Sutton Fields in Hull.

"Crews are in attendance."

Plumes of smoke came from the turbine. Picture: Twitter/Lewis Scott

Spectators could see the fire miles out. Picture: Twitter/Lewis Scott

The fire has since extinguished itself but a cordon remains in place at the site, it is understood.

The 125m turbine is thought to be the oldest in the city.

It was granted planning approval in May 2007 before being put up a year later.

Gm all, the wind turbine near me is on fire today, how we all doing? pic.twitter.com/DYMoUhnQRr — rory (@RoryMaybe) August 3, 2022

Some locals could see the fire from their homes, with them sharing clips of the blackened sky in the distance.

An eyewitness told HullLive: "There were bits of charred debris hanging from one of the blades.

"And the area stank of melted plastic.

"What amazed me the most was it was still spinning slightly.

"And I was worried one of the blades might brake off."